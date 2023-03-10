Fantastic! Sanjay Dutt teases fans by expressing anticipation for Munna Bhai to Vidhu Vinod Chopra; Netizen say ‘I’m also waiting for MUNNABHAI 3’

MUMBAI: Munna Bhai MBBS, directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starring Sanjay Dutt, is still adored by many moviegoers 20 years after its premiere. Even now, fans still adore the charming goon and his gang of endearing pals, especially in the wake of the 2006 sequel Lage Raho Munna Bhai. Despite being comedy dramas, both movies' ability to realistically and humorously explore a variety of societal concerns added to their popularity.

While moviegoers continue to excitedly await a new sequel, it has recently become clear that even Munna Bhai himself is anticipating the ideal time for a successful comeback.

Sanjay Dutt posted on social media a motion poster for the upcoming movie 12th Fail, directed and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who also funded the Munna Bhai series, “Film looking great sirji, praying it’s a winner, all the best, now waiting for Munna bhai”.

When Sanju Baba wrote this, his followers immediately went into a frenzy, trying to figure out if it was a sign that conversations for Munna Bhai 3 were in place.

One of the user wrote, “Sanju bhai, I have been waiting for Munna Bhai 3 for at least 12 years now,” while another user commented, “I’m also waiting for MUNNABHAI 3 .”

In addition to Sanjay Dutt, Sunil Dutt, Gracy Singh, Arshad Warsi, and Boman Irani all had significant parts in Munna Bhai MBBS; however, only Sanju and Arshad returned for Lage Raho Munna Bhai. Boman Irani, Dia Mirza, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Vidya Balan were also cast in the sequel.

The 2003 release of the first Munna Bhai film also marked the beginning of a new era in Dutt's flagging career. Dutt informed a news outlet that he was sick of asking director Rajkumar Hirani to create another sequel to the movie in 2021 while taking part in an event held in Nagpur to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the first movie. He said back then, “Since he hails from Nagpur, I appeal to Nagpurians to press him to make Munna Bhai 3.”

Sanjay Dutt agreed to star in the first movie despite being unaware of the script. In a clip made public by the production company, Sanjay had stated, "Vinod is family, he's like a brother to me." Sanjay Dutt is now preparing for the release of Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Thalapathy Vijay, his debut Tamil film. On October 19, it will premiere on television.

The release of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail, which features Vikrant Massey and Pallak Lalwani in pivotal parts, is scheduled for October 27. The movie, which is based on the best-selling book of the same name by Anurag Pathak, is motivated by the real-life experiences of IRS agent Shraddha Joshi and IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma.

