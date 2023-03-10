Fantastic! Sanjay Dutt teases fans by expressing anticipation for Munna Bhai to Vidhu Vinod Chopra; Netizen say ‘I’m also waiting for MUNNABHAI 3’

In addition to Sanjay Dutt, Sunil Dutt, Gracy Singh, Arshad Warsi, and Boman Irani all had significant parts in Munna Bhai MBBS; however, only Sanju and Arshad returned for Lage Raho Munna Bhai. Boman Irani, Dia Mirza, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Vidya Balan were also cast in the sequel.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 10/03/2023 - 16:59
movie_image: 
Sanjay Dutt

MUMBAI: Munna Bhai MBBS, directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starring Sanjay Dutt, is still adored by many moviegoers 20 years after its premiere. Even now, fans still adore the charming goon and his gang of endearing pals, especially in the wake of the 2006 sequel Lage Raho Munna Bhai. Despite being comedy dramas, both movies' ability to realistically and humorously explore a variety of societal concerns added to their popularity.

While moviegoers continue to excitedly await a new sequel, it has recently become clear that even Munna Bhai himself is anticipating the ideal time for a successful comeback.

Also read: Throwback! The time when Sanjay Dutt was so high on drugs, he woke up hungry two days later

Sanjay Dutt posted on social media a motion poster for the upcoming movie 12th Fail, directed and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who also funded the Munna Bhai series, “Film looking great sirji, praying it’s a winner, all the best, now waiting for Munna bhai”.

When Sanju Baba wrote this, his followers immediately went into a frenzy, trying to figure out if it was a sign that conversations for Munna Bhai 3 were in place.

One of the user wrote, “Sanju bhai, I have been waiting for Munna Bhai 3 for at least 12 years now,” while another user commented, “I’m also waiting for MUNNABHAI 3 .”

In addition to Sanjay Dutt, Sunil Dutt, Gracy Singh, Arshad Warsi, and Boman Irani all had significant parts in Munna Bhai MBBS; however, only Sanju and Arshad returned for Lage Raho Munna Bhai. Boman Irani, Dia Mirza, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Vidya Balan were also cast in the sequel.

The 2003 release of the first Munna Bhai film also marked the beginning of a new era in Dutt's flagging career. Dutt informed a news outlet that he was sick of asking director Rajkumar Hirani to create another sequel to the movie in 2021 while taking part in an event held in Nagpur to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the first movie. He said back then, “Since he hails from Nagpur, I appeal to Nagpurians to press him to make Munna Bhai 3.”

Sanjay Dutt agreed to star in the first movie despite being unaware of the script. In a clip made public by the production company, Sanjay had stated, "Vinod is family, he's like a brother to me." Sanjay Dutt is now preparing for the release of Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Thalapathy Vijay, his debut Tamil film. On October 19, it will premiere on television.

The release of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail, which features Vikrant Massey and Pallak Lalwani in pivotal parts, is scheduled for October 27. The movie, which is based on the best-selling book of the same name by Anurag Pathak, is motivated by the real-life experiences of IRS agent Shraddha Joshi and IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma.

Also read: Kya Baat Hai! Sanjay Dutt becomes favourite of South filmmakers for villainous roles

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Indian Express

Sanjay Dutt Sunil Dutt Gracy Singh Arshad Warsi Boman Irani Munna Bhai MBBS Lage Raho Munna Bhai Dia Mirza Jimmy Sheirgill Vidya Balan Munna Bhai 3 Tellychakkar.
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 10/03/2023 - 16:59

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Unbelievable! Director Anil Sharma and Sunny Deol to Reunite for an Anti-Pakistan Film After Gadar 2?
MUMBAI : The success of Gadar 2 altered many aspects of Sunny Deol's life, as well as that of director Anil Sharma,...
Wow! Anushka Sharma's fans notice baby bump amidst second pregnancy rumours in a recent advertisement with Virat Kohli
MUMBAI : Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are in the news once more as a result of the rumours about their second...
EXCLUSIVE! Ankita Bhargava opens up on turning a producer with Darran Chhoo, reveals, ''Mark Movies wants to create and produce content which leaves a mark on our society''
MUMBAI : Ankita Bhargava is a well-known name in the television industry. The actres a part of the showbiz world for...
Udaariyaan: Major Upcoming Twist! Armaan and Aasma to consummate their marriage?
MUMBAI : Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists...
Splendid! Fan-made Brahmastra 2 poster featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor as Amrita and Dev sparks excitement
MUMBAI: Fans have been anticipating Brahmastra: Dev Part Two ever since Amrita and Dev's love story concluded...
Fantastic! Sanjay Dutt teases fans by expressing anticipation for Munna Bhai to Vidhu Vinod Chopra; Netizen say ‘I’m also waiting for MUNNABHAI 3’
MUMBAI: Munna Bhai MBBS, directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starring Sanjay Dutt, is still adored by many moviegoers 20...
Recent Stories
Anil Sharma
Unbelievable! Director Anil Sharma and Sunny Deol to Reunite for an Anti-Pakistan Film After Gadar 2?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Jimmy
What! When Jimmy Shergill revealed he slept on fake hospital beds to prep for his role in Munnabhai MBBS
Sumit Arora
Wow! From ‘bete ko haath lagane se pehle’ to origin of other most loved dialogues of Jawan, dialogue writer Sumit Arora breaks it down
Atlee
Really! Atlee breaks silence of Jawan being inspired from The Dark Knight Rise and Mersal, read on to know what he said
Atlee
Must Read! Atlee shares his experience on working with Shah Rukh Khan
Nayanthara
Whoa! Jawan actress Nayanthara looks unrecognizable in old viral video, netizens say “She looks so different
Taapsee Pannu
Wow! Taapsee Pannu drops poster of her production venture Dhak Dhak, announces release date