Fantastic! Shahrukh Khan starrer actioner Pathaan to have a sequel, makers already working on it

MUMBAI : Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan’s fans have been eager to see him for the last 4 years. His last film was the Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif starrer Zero in 2018, which didn't do as well as expected. The Raees actor then took a sabbatical and is now all set to be seen in not one but three movies back to back.

Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan being the first to hit the theaters in early 2023. While fans cannot keep calm till SRK’s film finally makes it to the big screens, the makers have already started work on the film’s sequel! Yes, you heard it right. Pathaan will have a sequel and will be made into a franchise, much like the Salman Khan starrer Tiger films. The story of each film will travel through various countries. 

In fact Salman Khan will be making a cameo appearance in Pathaan as his character Tiger, while SRK will be seen in a special appearance in his film Tiger 3 as his character Pathaan. 

Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead.

Apart from this film, Shahrukh will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu and Atlee’s Jawan opposite South actress Nayanthara. 

What do you think of Pathaan having a sequel?

Let us know in the comments below.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip. 

Credit- TOI 

