Fantastic! Sushmita Sen resumes work after her heart surgery to dub for Taali, poses for paparazzi

she had a heart attack a few weeks ago and shared that she had 95% blockage in her arteries. The doctors were simply astonished that she made it and called her ‘lucky’.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/24/2023 - 12:07
movie_image: 
poses for paparazzi

MUMBAI :Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen left her fans worried when she announced on social media that she had a heart attack a few weeks ago and shared that she had 95% blockage in her arteries. The doctors were simply astonished that she made it and called her ‘lucky’.
Also Read: Exclusive! Vishaal Kapoor roped in for Sushmita Sen starrer Taali

Her post read, “Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona” (Wise words by my father @sensubir )

I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’

Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post!

This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!!

I love you guys beyond!!!! #godisgreat

 

 


Now, Sushmita has finally returned back to work where she is currently working on her web series Aarya’s 3rd season and film Taali where she will be playing a transgender woman. She began dubbing for the latter late last night and was papped by the media. The ever gracious Sushmita was kind enough to smile and happily pose for the media.

Also Read: DID YOU KNOW! Sushmita Sen spent ALL her pocket money to buy posters of Maine Pyar Kiya; was a huge fan of Salman Khan

Sushmita was seen in a navy blue top and light blue pants, with white slippers.

Fans cannot wait to see Sushmita back on the big screens.

How excited are you to watch Sushmita in Taali and Aarya season 3?

Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-Hindustantimes

 

 

Sushmita Sen Taali Aarya
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/24/2023 - 12:07

Fantastic! Sushmita Sen resumes work after her heart surgery to dub for Taali, poses for paparazzi

Latest Video

