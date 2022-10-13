Fantastic! Tabu unveils the intriguing first look poster of Akshaye Khanna in Drishyam 2

MUMBAI: Drishyam released in 2015 starring Ajay Devgn, Sriya Saran and Tabu in the lead. The film broke all box office records with its nail biting suspense and drama. The makers did a pretty good job at keeping the suspense till the end of the film, keeping the audiences engaged.

Also Read-Tragedy! Bollywood actress Tabu gets injured while performing a dare-devil stunt in Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa

The South remake is now coming back with its sequel which promises even more thrill and excitement. Keeping with that vibe, Tabu shared a new poster featuring new cast member Akshaye Khanna and wrote, “Dushman ko harane ka mauka aksar dushman aapko khud deta hai (Often the enemy itself gives you the chance to defeat the enemy). Drishyam 2. Case re opens 18th November 2022.’

Sharing Tabu’s look ealier, Sriya wrote, “Main ek maa hoon; saat kya, saat sau saal bhi beet jaayein na toh bhi main kuch bhoolne waali nahi (I am a mother, not only seven, even if seven hundred years pass, I will not forget anything). Case Reopens On 18th November, 2022.’

Also Read-Really! Akshaye Khanna would have been Kareena Kapoor Khan’s brother-in-law

Drishyam 2 is directed by Abhishek Pathak and produced by T-Series and Panorama Studios. It also stars Ishita Dutta and will hit cinemas on 18th November 2022.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more updates and Gossip.

Credit- ndtv









