Farah Khan claps back at those who said she was 'too old to get married, have kids'

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan in a new post on social media talked about her life as she slammed those who 'tried to bring her down' as not only a choreographer and director, but also as a woman.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/07/2023 - 11:15
movie_image: 
Farah Khan

MUMBAI: Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan in a new post on social media talked about her life as she slammed those who 'tried to bring her down' as not only a choreographer and director, but also as a woman.

Farah took to Instagram, where she shared actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu's advertisement where the south sensation talked about the pressures a woman has to deal with in society.

She wrote: "As I am watching this film, I can't help but remember how many times I have been subjected to commentary that tried to bring me down in my journey as not only a successful choreographer and director but also as a woman.."

"'You don't dress like a Choreographer. You're too young to be in this field. Women can't make action films. You're too old to get married. Too old to have kids.... Guess what? Here I am and I DID IT. I chose not to give into what society had to say about me but put in the hard work to #RiseUpBaby! Love this narrative by @pepsiindia and @samantharuthprabhuoffl #Collaboration," added Farah, who is married to filmmaker Shirish Kunder.

In 2004, Farah married Shirish, who is eight years younger to her, and the couple is parents to triplets - a son and two daughters - Diva, Anya, and Czar.

SOURCE: IANS

Farah Khan Samantha Ruth Prabhum Choreographer Diva Anya Czar Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/07/2023 - 11:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
"There are so many aspects to it except the good things which I feel we don't discuss normally"- Ishita Dutta on learning new things in a new phase of her life
MUMBAI :Women are always juggling their multiple roles. Many think that post conceiving a child women should prioritise...
'Selective cancel culture': Jameela Jamil slams Met Gala for honouring Karl Lagerfeld
MUMBAI: Actress Jameela Jamil is calling out the Met Gala which this year was themed in honour of the late designer...
Anupamaa: Oh No! Adhik assaults Pakhi, latter walks out of the marriage
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Major twist! Abhimanyu is taken aback by Akshara's truth
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Comedian Munawar turns romantic with his soul-stirring track 'Noor'
MUMBAI: Comedian and singer Munawar, who has earlier delivered tracks like 'Khwahish' and 'Todh', is back with yet...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shocking! Abhimanyu and Manjiri slip in shock after hearing Akshara's confession
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Recent Stories
Comedian Munawar
Comedian Munawar turns romantic with his soul-stirring track 'Noor'
Latest Video
Related Stories
Comedian Munawar
Comedian Munawar turns romantic with his soul-stirring track 'Noor'
Sankalp Reddy
Seven months of trial and error went behind '70s look for 'IB 71'
Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor reveals how his iconic 'jhakaas' got a life of its own
Vijay Varma
Vijay Varma says he's a 'spaceship', calls Zoya, Reema 'mothership'
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut thanks 'Jubilee' director for launching 'fresh talents'
Gulshan Devaiah
Why Gulshan Devaiah feels 'quite rich': 'I charge Rs 25 lakh per scene!'