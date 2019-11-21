Farah Khan, Huma Qureshi, Sagarika Ghatge shower love on Sania Mirza’s latest photo with son Izhaan

MUMBAI: Tennis star Sania Mirza, who made appearance on TV shows like The Kapil Sharma Show, has shared an adorable picture with her son, Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Sania took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture wherein little Izhaan can be seen flashing a vibrant smile to the camera. His cute smile will instantly make you happy. Izhaan can be seen posing with his mom, and the mother-son duo look adorable in the picture. Sania captioned the picture as, My whole heart ️ @izhaan.mirzamalik #MashaAllah.”

Soon fans poured in love and affection for the two. Along with fans, Bollywood personalities including Farah Khan, Huma Qureshi, and Sagarika Ghatge also showered love on Sania and Izhaan.

Filmmaker Farah Khan commented on her post, “Alle meta laddoo.”

On the other hand, Jolly LLB 2 actress Huma Qureshi and Chak De! India actress Sagarika Ghatge showered love in the form of love and smiley emojis.

Take a look below: