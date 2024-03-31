Farah Khan recalls her mother's warning against marrying at 22; Says ‘But I have a weird family’

Farah's career began with no support from the film industry and she went on to establish her reputation unrivaled. Happy New Year, Tees Maar Khan, and Om Shanti Om are among the films she has directed. She is married to Shirish Kunder, and the two of them have triplets.
MUMBAI: Bollywood's talented choreographer-turned-filmmaker Farah Khan is one of the best. Her distinctive dance routines and her behind-the-scenes work as a director helped her gain recognition for her flawless skills.

Also read:Did You Know! Farah Khan Tops the Charts as India's Highest Paid Choreographer, Net Worth Exceeds Rs 85 Crore

In a recent interview with the popular news portal, Farah Khan recalled her life in her 20s as a young adult. The filmmaker remarked stemming from a weird family and added being raised to be completely work-oriented. Moreover, she added how the idea of marriage never crossed her mind at that age because of her mother’s fear, who threatened to throw Farah out of their home if she got married early.

Farah said, “Marriage was not on my mind at all. I think at 22 or something, I thought I would get married but I have a weird family. They got together and they said we will kick you out of the house if you get married this young, without doing anything in life. So they were the complete opposite of what normal parents would do.”

She added, “My mother said I’ll throw you out of the house. You have to make something of your life. You have to be financially independent before you get married.”

Farah Khan got married to eight-years-younger Shirish Kunder in 2004. It's interesting to note that nobody truly believed their marriage would last more than a year. Indeed, a lot of people in Farah's social circle were quite confident that she wouldn't stay with Shirish and would eventually remarry. This fact was frequently made fun of.

Farah Khan talked briefly about the difficulty it was for her to conceive her children and how IVF treatments were necessary for it. Furthermore, Farah stated that she and her husband would have most likely killed each other if they hadn't been fortunate enough to have children in their lives.

She said, “If there was no IVF, I probably would not have had kids and I think either Shirish would have killed me or I would have killed him by now. By now, we would have killed each other because the children are a big factor in keeping everyone together.”

Also read: Amazing! Farah Khan reveals how netizens react when 'Sheher Ki Ladki' Raveena Tandon walks the on streets of Mumbai

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywoodshaadis

About Author

