Farah Khan reveals her doctor asked her to let go of one baby when she got the news of being pregnant with triplets, ‘we thought it was twins…”

MUMBAI: Farah Khan is one of the most well known filmmakers and choreographers of the Hindi film industry. She is known for her humour and wit and making her celebs on her film sets feel special. Farah Khan as we know shares a very special bond with Shah Rukh Khan and it was during the making of Om Shanti Om when she got the news of being pregnant with triplets. Outside of her family, SRK was the first to know that she was expecting triplets.

Farah delivered her triplets Czar, Anya, and Diva in 2008 through IVF. She has now opened up about the experience, “Me and Shirish started talking about kids and what we want to name them and how they will be and all that. When the doctor called I was 100 percent sure that we were going to be pregnant and she said, ‘Listen, Farah, don’t jump too high, I want you to be calm, you are pregnant but don’t get your hopes up but it is multiple pregnancies’.”

She further said, “We were too thrilled, we would have been thrilled with one child, she didn’t say it’s triplets, she said it’s multiple, so we thought it was twins. So we started discussing twins and we started naming. Shirish said we might as well start discussing triplets, why not? We named two babies, we had given some very cringey pet names to them and now we had a third one so we gave a ‘cringier’ pet name to the third one. We had started reading The Secret that time, which is about manifestation. Om Shanti Om was also all about manifestation; The Secret and The Alchemist, the whole thing was that.”

Shockingly, Farah revealed that she was in her early 40s when she conceived and due to her age, the doctor asked her to reduce one child due to the rick, giving her a reality check. She said, “At ten days she (the doctor) called me and she said that it’s triplets, and I said, ‘Haan, I just knew it doc’. Of course we were too excited and the doctor gave us a reality check and said that we’d have to reduce one because normally most twins start out as triplets. She said that you’re going to be 43 when the children come and it’s not good for you. Your stomach is great, your lining is fab but three children is a big risk and one child can be really small.”

Farah added, “The doctor gave me the worst case scenario, but I was like, ‘Doctor, you tell me what you need, how big you want each child to be.’ So she said that safely they should be two kilos each. I said I’ll make sure that they are over and above that. You will not believe my kids were two and a half kilos each. So, I was literally carrying seven and a half kilos and roaming. I was like I am not going to reduce one child, and now my children have games like, ‘You should have reduced that one, the doctor told you you should have removed one child.”

Speaking of her kids, Farah revealed, “They are completely different. It’s not only debunking myths about IVF but also myths of astrology and star signs. They were born literally one-two minutes apart and have completely different personalities. The only thing similar is that they are very, very good children, very reserved, they have gone on the father, all three of them, which is very irritating, because I did all the heavy lifting, literally! They have gone to the tenth standard now and people are like, ‘We just read, five years ago…’ and I say it was 15 years ago. They still remember where they were, where they read that I had delivered triplets.”

Credit-IndianExpress