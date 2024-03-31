Farah Khan reveals she struggled to conceive on Om Shanti Om sets, ‘Shah Rukh knew something was wrong’

MUMBAI: Farah Khan is one of the most well known filmmakers and choreographers of the Hindi film industry. She is known for her humour and wit and making her celebs on her film sets feel special. Farah Khan as we know shares a very special bond with Shah Rukh Khan and revealed that he was the only one outside of her family who was the first one to know that she was expecting triplets.

Also Read-Shocking! Shah Rukh Khan nearly got pulled into the crowd by a fan who won't let his hand free at the Dunki event; See here more!

In an interview Farah opened up about conceiving through IVF in her 40s. She said, “For the first five-six months, there were only lows, because they were retrieving eggs and planting them, and I don’t know how many times I must have gone under general anesthesia. The first time I went to the doc I was so sure that I was pregnant, but I literally got my period in her office. So I used to be sobbing all the way back to the shoot. One day, in the middle of the day, I got a call from the doctor, and she said it’s not happened this time. We were shooting a comic scene, and Shah Rukh knew something was wrong, because I was going to cry. So, he called for a break and took me into his van, where I’ve sobbed for one hour.”

Farah revealed after her mother, SRK was the only person to know about her pregnancy. She revealed, “I said, ‘I have to tell you something’. He looked at me and said, ‘Are you pregnant?’ We still had to finish Darde-e-Disco, and every time he’d remove his shirt I would throw up. He would keep a bucket next to me. He was very sweet, he ordered this lazy boy couch, instead of the director’s chair, so that I could lie down with a mic and shout at people.”

The Om Shanti Om director revealed after the birth of her babies, “Shah Rukh came the same day to the hospital and there was a stampede. The patients have come out with their IV drips and Shah Rukh khada hai.”

Farah also said that Shah Rukh gifted her a fancy pram for her triplets from Harrods.

Also Read- Did You Know! Farah Khan Tops the Charts as India's Highest Paid Choreographer, Net Worth Exceeds Rs 85 Crore

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-IndianExpress