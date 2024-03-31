Farah Khan used to puke every time Shah Rukh Khan removed is shirt during the shoot of Om Shanti Om, here's why

Choreographer turned filmmaker Farah Khan recently opened up on conceiving her triplets through IVF. Farah received the good news during the shoot of Om Shanti Om' in 2007 which starred Shah Rukh Khan. It also marked the Bollywood debut of Deepika Padukone.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/31/2024 - 11:00
movie_image: 
Farah

MUMBAI: Choreographer turned filmmaker Farah Khan recently opened up on conceiving her triplets through IVF. Farah received the good news during the shoot of Om Shanti Om' in 2007 which starred Shah Rukh Khan. It also marked the Bollywood debut of Deepika Padukone. In an interview with Nova IVF Fertility, Farah revealed how SRK was her biggest support when she was going through the procedure and finally getting pregnant.

Also read -Did You Know! Farah Khan Tops the Charts as India's Highest Paid Choreographer, Net Worth Exceeds Rs 85 Crore

She recalled, "For the first five-six months, there were only lows, because they were retrieving eggs and planting them, and I don't know how many times I must have gone under general anesthesia. The first time I went to the doctor I was so sure that I was pregnant, but I literally got my period in her office. So I used to be sobbing all the way back to the shoot. One day, in the middle of the day, I got a call from the doctor, and she said it's not happened this time. We were shooting a comic scene, and Shah Rukh knew something was wrong because I was going to cry. So, he called for a break and took me into his van, where I sobbed for one hour."

However, when things worked out, Farah revealed that SRK was the first person to know after her mother. She mentioned, "I said, â€˜I have to tell you something'. He looked at me and said, â€˜Are you pregnant?' We still had to finish Darde-e-Disco, and every time he'd remove his shirt I would throw up. He would keep a bucket next to me. He was very sweet, he ordered this lazy boy couch, instead of the director's chair, so that I could lie down with a mic and shout at people."

Farah stated that on the day she welcomed her triplets, SRK dropped by the hospital to congratulate her, which caused a stampede-like situation.

Also read - Hilarious! Farah Khan’s latest video makes the B-town go ROFL, check it out

Farah Khan married Shirish Kunder, the editor of her film 'Main Hoon Naa', on December 9, 2004. They have since worked together on each other's films, such as 'Jaan-E-Mann', 'Om Shanti Om', and 'Tees Maar Khan'. Farah gave birth to triplets, one son, Czar Kunder, and two daughters, Diva Kunder and Anya Kunder in 2008.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - midday 

 

Farah Khan Shah Rukh Khan Om Shanti Om Deepika Padukone Shreyas Talpade Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/31/2024 - 11:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan and Abhira have a cute nok jhok over Ruhi
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with each passing day. The...
The Great Indian Kapil Show: Kiku Sharda REVEALS the reason that keeps him going on Kapil Sharma's show after years
MUMBAI: Kiku Sharda, also known as Raghavendra Amarnath Sharda, gained notoriety in the comedy-drama FIR for his...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Surekha believes Mukul to be innocent
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Shahid Kapoor calls himself an OUTSIDER in the film industry; Says ‘Everybody says this is Pankaj Kapoor ka beta hai’
MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor talked recently about the advantages of being an actor's kid in the movie industry despite being...
Sunny Leone-hosted 'Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please' Goes Live Today - Here's What You Can Expect this season
MUMBAI: The highly anticipated reality show, 'Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please', hosted by actress-entrepreneur...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi saves Anvi from committing suicide, confronts Mukul
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Recent Stories
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor calls himself an OUTSIDER in the film industry; Says ‘Everybody says this is Pankaj Kapoor ka beta hai’
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor calls himself an OUTSIDER in the film industry; Says ‘Everybody says this is Pankaj Kapoor ka beta hai’
Rohit
This filmmaker has given two hit franchises, earned 2800 crore, guess who?
Sara
Sara Ali Khan talks about the response coming for Ae Watan Mere Watan on social media
Sriram
Sriram Raghavan talks about the mixed response to Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas
Prakash
Here are some of the controversial statements made by Prakash Raj, take a look
Arbaaz
Arbaaz Khan candidly opens up on his plan for launching son Arhaan; Says ‘That is the kind of level I want him to be at…’