Fardeen Khan's comeback film 'Visfot' goes on floors

By TellychakkarTeam
20 Oct 2021 08:33 AM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan is returning to the silver screen after a hiatus of 11 years. His comeback film 'Visfot' went into production on Tuesday morning.

Fardeen is known for some of his earlier Bollywood films, including 'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya', 'Om Jai Jagadish', 'Khushi', 'Fida' and 'No Entry'.

'Visfot' is being directed by Kookie Gulati and co-stars Riteish Deshmukh and Priya Bapat in pivotal roles. It is the official remake of 'Rock, Paper and Scissors' (2012), Venezuela's entry for the Academy Awards that year in the Best Foreign Language film section.

The story of 'Visfot' oscillates between Dongri, Mumbai, and the high-rises of the city, and will be shot in real locations. The film is being produced by Sanjay Gupta, Anuradha Gupta and Bhushan Kumar.

SOURCE : IANS

