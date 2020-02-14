Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar latest picture is full of love!

MUMBAI: While lovebirds across the world are busy expressing their feelings towards their partner today, celebrities are also making the most of it. Social media is inundated with couples sending Valentine’s day wishes to their partner. And now joining this league is Farhan Akhtar, who too is showering love on Shibani Dandekar.

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara star shared a beautiful candid picture with his lady and were spellbound with their oh-so-perfect chemistry. In the picture, the couple was seen sharing a hearty moment while sitting on stairs with Farhan holding Shibani’s hand. Their happy moments did bring a smile on our face and we couldn’t get enough of their cuteness. He also gave this adorable picture an interesting caption wherein he was quizzing Shibani to be his Valentine. 'If you want to be my valentine raise your hand.. @shibanidandekar love ya,' Farhan wrote on Instagram.

Have a look.