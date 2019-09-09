News

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's social media PDA will melt your HEART

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Sep 2019 07:00 PM

MUMBAI: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are the hottest couple in B-town. The actor-director and VJ are head over heels in love with each other. They are extremely serious about each other and their love-filled pictures give couple goals to their fans.

Recently, Shibani took to her social media handle and shared a cute throwback video and wrote, "Repping since 1983 busting out the best in Bolly!!  brace yourselves!! Basically my dad had a new video camera and I was the subject he was constantly shooting! This was the result! ps please note that hindi is on point bruv!! styling by @sulabha.dandekar."

Lover boy Farhan left an adorable commenting on the post and then reposted the video on his feed by sending loads of love for his ladylove. Isn’t that super adorable?

Take a look below:

