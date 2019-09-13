News

Farhan Akhtar clicks a selfie with ladylove Shibani Dandekar and writes THIS funny caption, check out

13 Sep 2019

MUMBAI: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are the hottest couple in B-town. The actor-director and the VJ are head over heels in love with each other. They are extremely serious about each other and their love-filled pictures give couple goals to their fans.

The lovebirds often share their adorable posts and fans absolutely love them. Speaking about the same, Farhan has a hilarious take on the selfie of the two as they headed to the premiere of The Sky Is Pink at Toronto International Film Festival 2019.

The film Sky Is Pink, which stars Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim in lead roles, will be premiering on 13 September 2019 at Toronto International Film Festival 2019. Shibani and her beau Farhan are heading to Toronto together. While they waited for their flight at the airport, Farhan clicked a perfect selfie with Shibani and took to his Instagram story to share it. In the selfie, Farhan and Shibani look like they are in a great mood and enjoying their time together. Shibani is cosily curled up by Farhan’s side as he clicks the selfie. The director-actor wrote a hilarious caption which reads, “These fans I tell you @shibanidandekar #TorontoBound #tiff2019 #theskyispink.”

