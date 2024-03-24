Farhan Akhtar recalls a past breakup during his Goa trip, Served as inspiration for a breakup scene in Dil Chahta Hai

As an actor, director, producer, singer, and songwriter, he has carved out a perfect place for himself. As he prepares to produce "Madgaon Express," Farhan said in a recent interview that he had broken up with a lover while on vacation in Goa, and that experience served as the basis for Saif Ali Khan's breakup scene in Dil Chahta Hai.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/24/2024 - 21:30
movie_image: 
Farhan Akhtar

MUMBAI : Farhan Akhtar has made great strides in showbiz. Not only does he have an enthusiastic following, but he has also achieved global recognition and respect in the Indian film industry. As an actor, director, producer, singer, and songwriter, he has carved out a perfect place for himself. As he prepares to produce "Madgaon Express," Farhan said in a recent interview that he had broken up with a lover while on vacation in Goa, and that experience served as the basis for Saif Ali Khan's breakup scene in Dil Chahta Hai.

Also read: Finally! Farhan Akhtar Gears Up for Don 3: Ranveer Singh Takes the Thrilling Lead

Speaking with the popular news portal, Farhan Akhtar recalled, “The most wrong experience was during one of my trips to Goa. Some girl I was dating at that time, dumped me while we were there. I got dumped and drove back myself. So that was the most lonely drive back I have ever been in my life. When you are going with somebody, you feel so cool… ‘me and my girlfriend are on the road’. And then you have to come back all alone. The playlist changes completely (from your way up). That was one memorable experience for sure.”

Regarding his career, Farhan has a promising queue of projects under development. He is slated to produce Jee Le Zaraa, a drama film starring Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, and Alia Bhatt. In addition, he is working hard on the production of Don 3: The Final Chapter, an action thriller with Kiara Advani and Ranveer Singh in the key roles.

Speaking of Madgaon Express, Kunal Kemmu is getting ready to helm the movie as his directorial debut. On March 22, Madgaon Express is scheduled to open in theaters. With Divyendu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary among its strong ensemble cast, the film promises a fascinating blend of drama, humor, and suspense.

Also read: Finally! Farhan Akhtar Gears Up for Don 3: Ranveer Singh Takes the Thrilling Lead

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – News 18

 
 

 
 

 

 
 

 

 

 

 

Kiara Advani Sidharth Malhotra Emraan Hashmi Tiger 3 Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan Salman Khan Katrina Kaif Bollywood aatish Rehman Don films Ranveer Singh Amitabh Bachchan Don Don 3 TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/24/2024 - 21:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
It’s important to read the ingredients before consuming anything new : Simple Kaul
MUMBAI : Simple Kaul, who has been a part of shows like Shararat, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and Ziddi Dil Mane...
Debina Bonnerjee stuns fans with 'Back in Shape' photos; Leaves netizens amazed
MUMBAI: In the television industry, Debina Bonnerjee is a well-known face. Due to her exceptional performances in the...
Salman Khan left short of words with questions about his and Aishwarya Rai's beloved movie in an old video
MUMBAI: Salman Khan is among Bollywood's most gifted performers. With his exceptional acting abilities, captivating...
Madirakshi Mundle on playing lead in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak!
MUMBAI : Actor Madirakshi Mundle, who plays the role of Shaina in the show Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, says that she loves...
Shivangi Verma: Happiness is a feeling, it’s a state of mind for me
MUMBAI : The International Day of Happiness is celebrated on March 20 every year. This day is observed to promote the...
Holi Special: No celebration of Holi to happen in the Reddy house as the track intensifies with Surya and Imlie's love story
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is doing well when it comes to the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap a...
Recent Stories
Salman
Salman Khan left short of words with questions about his and Aishwarya Rai's beloved movie in an old video
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Salman
Salman Khan left short of words with questions about his and Aishwarya Rai's beloved movie in an old video
Sidharth Malhotra
Sidharth Malhotra shares his fans' speechless reaction after watching Yodha; Check out more here!
Siddhant Chaturvedi
Siddhant Chaturvedi shares the inspirations behind his poetry writing; Says ‘I always get into the…’
Farhan Akhtar
Farhan Akhtar talks about Kunal Khemu's debut as a director in Madgaon Express, read on
RANI MUKERJI
Throwback to the time Rani Mukerji expressed regret over not having a second child, read on
KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN
Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about the qualities Jeh has inherited from his parents