Farhan Akhtar recalls a past breakup during his Goa trip, Served as inspiration for a breakup scene in Dil Chahta Hai

MUMBAI : Farhan Akhtar has made great strides in showbiz. Not only does he have an enthusiastic following, but he has also achieved global recognition and respect in the Indian film industry. As an actor, director, producer, singer, and songwriter, he has carved out a perfect place for himself. As he prepares to produce "Madgaon Express," Farhan said in a recent interview that he had broken up with a lover while on vacation in Goa, and that experience served as the basis for Saif Ali Khan's breakup scene in Dil Chahta Hai.

Speaking with the popular news portal, Farhan Akhtar recalled, “The most wrong experience was during one of my trips to Goa. Some girl I was dating at that time, dumped me while we were there. I got dumped and drove back myself. So that was the most lonely drive back I have ever been in my life. When you are going with somebody, you feel so cool… ‘me and my girlfriend are on the road’. And then you have to come back all alone. The playlist changes completely (from your way up). That was one memorable experience for sure.”

Regarding his career, Farhan has a promising queue of projects under development. He is slated to produce Jee Le Zaraa, a drama film starring Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, and Alia Bhatt. In addition, he is working hard on the production of Don 3: The Final Chapter, an action thriller with Kiara Advani and Ranveer Singh in the key roles.

Speaking of Madgaon Express, Kunal Kemmu is getting ready to helm the movie as his directorial debut. On March 22, Madgaon Express is scheduled to open in theaters. With Divyendu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary among its strong ensemble cast, the film promises a fascinating blend of drama, humor, and suspense.

