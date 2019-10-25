News

Farhan Akhtar’s ex-wife Adhuna Bhabani’s birthday wish for partner Nicolo Morea; shares a kissy picture

25 Oct 2019 07:48 PM

MUMBAI: Adhuna Bhabani, filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar’s ex-wife, has made her relationship official.

Entrepreneur- BBlunt and hair stylist Adhuna is in a relationship with Nicolo Morea. On the occasion of her partner’s birthday, she wrote a sweet message and made their relationship official. She took to her social media handle and shared a picture wherein the two can be seen lip locking.

The hairstylist wished him and apologized for not being around for his birthday celebration. Her Instagram story read, “#happybirthday @nicolo_morea with heart emojis Sorry I can’t be there”

Take a look below: 

1

