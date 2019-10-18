News

Farhan Akhtar shares a hilarious BTS picture from The Sky Is Pink

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Oct 2019 07:21 PM

MUMBAI: Farhan Akhtar, whose latest release is The Sky Is Pink, has shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes picture from the film.

Well, Farhan took to Instagram to share the particular picture. In the picture, he is seen lying on the bed in his red pants and a white tee. Behind him is a poster of a Tiger and an oddly shaped heart made up of roses with an alphabet ‘A’ inside it. The A stands for Aditi. If you have seen the movie, you must have remembered the scene. Farhan captioned the post as, "#bts on the sets of #TheSkyIsPink.. man was it hard keeping a straight face doing this scene .. grrrrrrr." The scene in the movie was also too funny. It was Moose (Priyanka) and Panda's (Farhan) honeymoon suite. The film is directed by Shonali Bose and co-produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ronnie Screwvala and Priyanka Chopra Jonas under their banners Roy Kapur Films, RSVP Movies and Purple Pebble Pictures.

Check out his post right here: 

Tags > Farhan Akhtar, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Moose (Priyanka), The Sky Is Pink, Shonali Bose, Ronnie Screwvala, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
18 Oct 2019 08:01 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Who do you think would leave the Bigg Boss 13 house this week?
Who do you think would leave the Bigg Boss 13... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
18 Oct 2019 07:56 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka gets associated with a noble cause
Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma of Yeh... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra
Shubhangi Atre
Shubhangi Atre
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu
Rajshree Thakur
Rajshree Thakur
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Manish Naggdev
Manish Naggdev
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Vivek Dahiya
Vivek Dahiya
Aamir Dalvi
Aamir Dalvi

past seven days