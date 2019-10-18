Farhan Akhtar shares a hilarious BTS picture from The Sky Is Pink

MUMBAI: Farhan Akhtar, whose latest release is The Sky Is Pink, has shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes picture from the film.

Well, Farhan took to Instagram to share the particular picture. In the picture, he is seen lying on the bed in his red pants and a white tee. Behind him is a poster of a Tiger and an oddly shaped heart made up of roses with an alphabet ‘A’ inside it. The A stands for Aditi. If you have seen the movie, you must have remembered the scene. Farhan captioned the post as, "#bts on the sets of #TheSkyIsPink.. man was it hard keeping a straight face doing this scene .. grrrrrrr." The scene in the movie was also too funny. It was Moose (Priyanka) and Panda's (Farhan) honeymoon suite. The film is directed by Shonali Bose and co-produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ronnie Screwvala and Priyanka Chopra Jonas under their banners Roy Kapur Films, RSVP Movies and Purple Pebble Pictures.

Check out his post right here: