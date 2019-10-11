News

Farhan Akhtar speaks about Don 3

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Oct 2019 08:45 PM

MUMBAI: Farhan Akhtar, who has directed Don and Don 2, has finally talked about Don 3.

In a conversation with Koimoi, Farhan revealed that he has no answer to any question regarding Don 3 because he hasn’t even started working on its script. The director-actor added that if he has any idea, he won’t mind sharing it to the world and that he isn’t spying on some country while writing a script for Don 3.

Further, the The Sky Is Pink actor stated, “If I have a script for a sequel of Don, I’ll happily share it with the world I mean people are constantly asking me about it. I’ll be silly not to share it with them, you know. So as and when it happens… I’ll let you know. There is nothing to keep hiding.” 

