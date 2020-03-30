Farhan Akhtar's bae Shibani Dandekar sweats it out at home

MUMBAI: Farhan Akhtar began his career in Bollywood by working as an assistant director in Lamhe (1991) and Himalay Putra (1997). After establishing a production company named Excel Entertainment along with Ritesh Sidhwani, he made his directorial debut with Dil Chahta Hai (2001) and received critical acclaim for portraying modern youth. He made the cult war film Lakshya (2004) and the commercially successful Don (2006). He achieved further success by portraying Milkha Singh in the 2013 film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

Farhan’s girlfriend Shibani Dandekar is an Indo-Australian model, VJ, and actress. She became popular when she hosted the Indian Premier League from 2011 to 2015. Shibani has also seen in movies like Noor, Roy, Shaandaar, and Sultan.

Recently, she was seen giving out major fitness goal on social media through her workout video.

Have a look.

The actress looks fit and fresh in this video and is having a great time working out on her terrace. She is certainly inspiring all of us to stay fit while ensuring that we do not venture out of our houses.

Farhan was also seen working out a few days ago in preparation for his upcoming movie Toofan.

Stay tuned for more updates.