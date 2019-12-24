Farhan Akhtar's boxing trainer, Darrell Foster wraps up his training schedule for ‘Toofan’

MUMBAI: Farhan Akhtar who steps on screen only to deliver the best has been training day in and day out for his upcoming film Toofan. The much anticipated Toofan is a movie which tells the story of a boxer who works extremely hard to win a boxing match where Farhan Akhtar is essaying the role of a boxer.

To make his boxing skills better with every passing day, the actor even took training under Darrell Foster who has been involved in boxing since he first entered the ring as a fighter in 1972, uses his extensive knowledge of the sport to train celebrities like Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Antonio Banderas and Woody Harrelson.

Wrapping up his training schedule with Farhan Akhtar, Darrell Foster shares a boomerang on Instagram which has created nothing but excitement for the fans and we cannot wait to see what is in store for us.

The actor has taken a very rigorous training for becoming a professional boxer and midst of the training also, injured his hand. Despite having an injury, this did not break him and the actor continued to train with no pause or stop button. Farhan always sets the bar higher for himself with every project he steps on and ensures that there is no chance of even one part left uncarved for the character that’s played by him.

After acing the role of an athlete in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Farhan Akhtar is all set to step into the boxing ring for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial `Toofan` which is an Excel Entertainment production in association with ROMP pictures and will be hitting the screens on 2nd October 2020.