Farhan Akhtar's Toofan gets postponed, here is what the makers have to say

MUMBAI: Amid the pandemic situation across the globe, we have seen many sectors are getting adversely affected, the impact can be seen in Bollywood also many movies have pushed their release date, whereas few have adopted the OTT way, one of such films was of Farhan Akhtar starrer Toofan, the movie watch all set to premiere on OTT platform Amazon Prime video on 21st May 2021, but the makers today have announced that the movie will not to be Premiered on 21st May is now shifted from that day.

The premiere of the movie got postponed due to the uncertainty in the situation Amid rising covid cases, and the makers said they are waiting for the situation to get normal.

Sharing this information actor Farhan Akhtar wrote, “The situation in India is truly heart-breaking, and we at Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures send our thoughts and prayers to everyone affected by the pandemic. In light of the severity of the situation, our focus is completely on the pandemic and on supporting our employees, their families, and in helping the wider community. Therefore, we have taken the decision to postpone the release of our film ‘Toofaan’ until the situation improves. We will issue an update regarding the new release date in due course of time. Please continue to observe Covid Appropriate Behaviour. Also. please register and get vaccinated when it’s your turn. On behalf of the entire team of Toofaan, we urge you to Stay Home, Stay Safe and Stay United. Jai Hind.”

(ALSO READ : Farhan Akhtar wants this person to star in his biopic )

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the sports drama is produced by Excel Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani.

Do share your views on this in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to Tellychakkar.

(ALSO READ: Here is a sneak peek into Farhan Akhtar’s lavish home)