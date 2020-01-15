Farhan Akthar and Shibani Dandekar are not getting married anytime soon

MUMBAI: Farhan and Shibani has been in a series relationship for quite some time and they keep sharing loving posts about them. The two are met on a reality show, where Farhan was the host of the show and Shibani was the contestant and sparks flew from there and since then the couple is madly in love with each other.

Recently there were reports doing the rounds that Farhan Akhtar and his girlfriend tying the knot in 2020, but seems like there is no truth to the story.

However as per media reports a close friend of the actor denied the news and said that there is no marriage plans in the family, and the duo are a very happy couple.

Shibani is is pursuing her singing career while he’s very busy with his acting career, and they are not keen to make their relationship official or legal. . So no announcements, wedding or otherwise. At least not in the near future and certainly not in 2020.