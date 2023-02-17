Farhan to treat festival-goers with songs from 'Echoes' at VH1 SuperSonic

Multi-hyphenate artiste Farhan Akhtar, who is known for his films and music, has a compelling set list for his upcoming gig at the soon to be held edition of the VH1 SuperSonic music fest.
MUMBAI :Multi-hyphenate artiste Farhan Akhtar, who is known for his films and music, has a compelling set list for his upcoming gig at the soon to be held edition of the VH1 SuperSonic music fest.

While he may not give away the entire set list, but he has revealed that the performance will include the songs from his 'Echoes' album.

Talking to IANS, the actor-director-singer said: "We will be playing songs from 'Echoes' the album that I released three years ago. There will also be new tracks as well there will be other additions to the list which will be more spontaneous going by the mood of the crowd."

The 13-track album has all the songs in the English language and is an absolute favourite of those who love Farhan's music.

Farhan will be performing live at the VH1 SuperSonic music festival along with other talents such as Anne-Marie, CKay, Prateek Kuhad and others.

VH1 Supersonic 2023 will be held at Mahalakshmi Lawns, Pune from February 24 through February 26.

Fans in Bengaluru can watch two of the headliners from the main festival on February 24.


SOURCE-IANS

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 02/17/2023 - 19:11

