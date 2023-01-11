Farrey trailer out! With Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh giving a promising performance, the film is sure to keep you at the edge of your seat

MUMBAI: Farrey is an upcoming film that marks the Hindi Film debut of Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri. It also stars Sahil Mehta, Zeyn Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, Ronit Bose Roy, and Juhi Babbar Soni in pivotal roles.

Earlier when Salman Khan had shared the teaser of the movie, it looked very gripping and captivating but the teaser gets all the more intense with screams, fights, and revelations.

The teaser looked really promising and it has raised everyone’s excitement to another level.

While everyone’s waiting to know more about the movie, we had previously reported to you about the poster release of the movie along with an exciting announcement.

The announcement was about the release of the trailer and now we are here to talk about the trailer of the movie as it has been released.

As we see in the trailer, it starts with a breath of intensity where it raises our curiosity about what the two kids are up to. However, soon we realize the direction and see how the kids have an aim to join an expensive college to study for IIT.

This is where things get interesting as the kids come from poor backgrounds and have the passion to study while a group of rich brats start to pull their legs.

Soon things start to take a dark turn as the rich brats tell Zoya to help them cheat in the exams… and Zoya agrees as she gets motivated by the money offered.

While the cheating goes successful once, the situation level up to more challenges as there comes another deal in front of Zoya to help the rich brats cheat for a more important exam.

This is where things get really intense. We get to see how Zoya’s greed for money brings more trouble for her as her friend refuses to be with her, the rich kids try to force her to cheat, Zoya’s parents catch her with the money and the police get involved in the matter.

While Zoya gets trapped in the rich kids’ plan, the latter group of students have fun together watching Zoya become a prey.

Talking about the positive side of the trailer, it can be said that the movie looks very intense, not just due to the characters but also due to the execution. The scenes in the trailer keep you hooked continuously and it all gets intense in the middle of the trailer. All in all, this looks like a promising trailer and we are sure that the fans will look forward to watching the full movie.

Directed by National Award winning director Soumendra Padhi, Farrey is a Reel Life Production film presented by Salman Khan Films, Mythri Movie Makers, and Athena. Farrey will have a theatrical release on 24th November, 2023.

Tell us what you feel about this upcoming movie, in the comment section below