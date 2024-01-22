Fascinating! Ananya Panday Aspires for Grey Characters, Eyes Biopics as She Shines in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday, basking in the success of her impactful performance in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, shares her aspirations and vision for diverse roles in a recent interview with Hindustan Times. The actress, who portrays the character Ahana in the film alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, reveals her inclination towards playing characters with shades of grey and her interest in taking on biopic roles that demand new skills.

After embodying the role of the soft and innocent girl in previous projects, Ananya expresses a keen desire to explore the complexities of grey characters, avoiding the simplicity of black and white binaries. She envisions portraying characters that mirror the intricacies of real life, offering relatable narratives that resonate with the audience.

Ananya also expresses her fascination with massy cinema, revealing her love for big commercial projects. As she looks ahead in her career, the actress aims to be a part of entertaining and engaging films that cater to a broader audience.

The talented actress shares her dream of taking on a biopic role, particularly one that requires her to portray a sportsperson, classical singer, or dancer. Ananya is drawn to characters that demand the acquisition and display of specific skills, adding authenticity to her performances.

Reflecting on the unexpected success of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Ananya expresses pride and excitement. She acknowledges the film's theatrical feel and the overwhelming love it received, attributing its success to the relatability factor. The film explores modern relationships in the era of social media, striking a chord with the audience by capturing the nuances of contemporary life.

Ananya Panday's camaraderie with co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav shines through as she describes them as the same off-screen as on-screen. The trio underwent workshops together to ensure a natural on-screen dynamic, enhancing the authenticity of their performances.

As Ananya Panday embarks on this exciting phase of her career, she aims to continue surprising audiences with her versatility, bringing depth and authenticity to her diverse roles in the evolving landscape of Indian cinema.

