Fascinating! Hrithik Roshan teases excitement for 'War 2' by promising a fun-filled sequel; Says ‘My challenge is to show Kabir…’

MUMBAI: Right now, Hrithik Roshan is enjoying the success of his just-released movie "Fighter." Anil Kapoor and Deepika Padukone are also featured in the aerial action thriller. Hrithik revealed more about his War 2 character Kabir in an exclusive conversation with a popular news portal. He claims there will be more fun on his part. Notably, War stars Tiger Shroff in the title role and was one of the highest-grossing movies.

When questioned about his intriguing and darker portrayal of Kabir in War 2, the Fighter actor responded, “Kabir has definitely left a mark. And getting into Kabir’s boots is going to be fun because this time, my challenge is to show Kabir in a different light. A different aspect of him which is going to be interesting”.

In the YRF Spy Universe, which also features the movie Tiger 3 (2023) and the films Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), and Pathaan (2022), War 2 is the sixth follow-up film. The plot of Tiger 3 will be continued in this movie, culminating in the much-awaited showdown between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in Tiger vs. Pathaan.

With over Rs 300 crore in revenue and blockbuster status at the box office, War, which starred Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, became the highest-grossing movie of the year in India when it was released in 2019.

Hrithik Roshan will be repeating his role as Kabir in War 2, while Jr. NTR will play an enemy. According to a December article from the popular news portal, filmmakers want to start filming in February 2024.

Speaking about Fighter, filmmaker Siddharth Anand revealed his intentions for the film's follow-up, “Yeah, that audience will decide. Abhi dekhte hain abhi 3 hi din hue hain (We’ll see. It’s been just three days since the film release). I think audience ka pyaar (love) will decide what we will do, and we would love to make Fighter 2 a larger story. We have some great ideas that we want to put it down to”.

