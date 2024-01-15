Fascinating! Kaathal: A Tender Heartache Amid Hyper Masculine Angst

In the midst of hyper-masculine angst dominating recent cinema, Mammootty's "Kaathal - The Core" stands out as a tender exploration of human emotions.
Kaathal

MUMBAI: Unlike the top-grossing films of the past year, fueled by action and revenge, "Kaathal" takes a different route. It doesn't showcase characters consumed by anger; instead, it portrays them as lonely, ashamed, and trapped. Mammootty's exceptional performance as Mathew Devassy crafts a character who strives to break free from the societal traps set by loved ones. The film explores how relationships can be redeemed even as a marriage unravels, maintaining hope that love can persist despite a broken heart.

Beyond its primary theme of same-sex love, "Kaathal" serves as a refreshing palate cleanser in a cinematic landscape dominated by narratives of anger and vengeance. While blockbuster films depict disgruntled soldiers, vengeful father-son duos, and self-destructive sons, "Kaathal" examines how people, even in extreme situations, yearn for a gentler and more accepting world. The film's characters don't resort to slashing and slaying; instead, they express their emotions through hugs, tears, and whispered apologies.

The film delicately handles moments of heartache and romance, capturing the gaze of guilt from the community, stolen glances between former lovers, and the scrutiny of the nosy. It portrays the crushing realization that suffering is often a lonely experience. "Kaathal" doesn't revel in violence; its form of violence lies in the profound understanding that the pain is almost always borne in solitude.

"Kaathal" emerges as a masterclass in romance and heartbreak, presenting scenes that unfold through the eyes of its characters. In a cinematic landscape marked by anger, Joe Baby's film is a landmark, urging viewers to shift their focus from rhetoric and angst to embrace love in times of violence. It doesn't demand lovers to defy the world; instead, it gently calls for a tender urgency to heal wounds and foster understanding.

