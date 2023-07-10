Fascinating! Karan Johar and Guneet Monga collaborate to remake the French Classic 'The Intouchables' to Hindi; Says ‘It is a creative challenge and a thrilling opportunity’

Collin D'Cunha is in charge of the project's direction. Eric Toledano and Olivier Nakache were the directors when it was first released in 2011. It won a lot of praise for its heartwarming story and the great lead performances by Francois Cluzet and Omar Sy.
MUMBAI: The French comedy 'The Intouchables' is being remade in Hindi by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment, who previously worked together on the film 'Kill'. Collin D'Cunha is in charge of the project's direction. Eric Toledano and Olivier Nakache were the directors when it was first released in 2011. It won a lot of praise for its heartwarming story and the great lead performances by Francois Cluzet and Omar Sy.

In a statement regarding the new work, Karan said, "Working on The Intouchables is a creative challenge and a thrilling opportunity. We are committed to bringing the essence of this beloved French film to the Indian audience while infusing it with our cultural sensibilities. Collaborating with Guneet once again is an exciting prospect, and I am confident that this project will touch the hearts of viewers across the country."

Guneet Monga also mentioned how happy she felt, "The Intouchables is iconic and one of the most celebrated films around the world. It is very exciting to be able to bring that to India and Hindi audiences. After a high-octane, action-packed, KILL we are laying our hands at dramedy which signifies the range of the spectrum of our collaboration with Dharma which we are incredibly excited about."

Collin D'Cunha, the project's director, expressed his passion for it by saying, "Directing 'The Intouchables' adaptation is an incredible honour for me as a filmmaker. The original film left an indelible mark on audiences worldwide, and I am honored to have the opportunity to bring this story to life for Indian viewers. Working with Karan Johar, Guneet Monga, and the entire team is something I'm greatly excited about and looking forward to."

