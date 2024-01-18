Fascinating! Katrina Kaif Spills the Beans on her Favorite Punjabi Daughter-in-law Moment

MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif, the heartthrob of millions, and her dashing husband Vicky Kaushal make an enchanting couple in the glitzy world of Bollywood. The duo, happily hitched for almost two years now, never fails to shower love and support on each other publicly.

The Punjabi connection runs strong in their relationship, with Katrina seamlessly blending into her new family. In a recent Instagram Ask Me Anything (AMA) session, the stunning actress gave fans a glimpse into her life beyond the silver screen.

Fresh from the triumph of her latest film, "Merry Christmas," Katrina delighted her Instagram followers with an impromptu Q&A session. Fans bombarded her with questions, eager to uncover the layers of her off-screen persona.

One question that stood out was about her favourite aspect of being a Punjabi daughter-in-law. The actress's response was a heartwarming ode to family and a culinary delight. She expressed her love with, "Dher saara pyaar & ghar ka bana hua sarso da saag aur makki ki roti with white makhan," accompanied by a tempting photo of the mouth-watering dish.

As the AMA continued, another fan was curious about Katrina's culinary skills and asked about her favourite dish to cook. The actress, known for her charm and wit, shared a playful photo of pulao with the text "Khayaali Pulao," showcasing her humour in the kitchen.

In this candid session, Katrina Kaif opens up about her joys as a Punjabi daughter-in-law and her culinary escapades, giving fans a delightful peek into her life beyond the spotlight.

