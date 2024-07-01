Fascinating! Madhuri Dixit sheds light on plans of getting more active in 2024; Says 'Movies are in the making, there might be...'

MUMBAI: Madhuri Dixit, the Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood, is renowned for her exquisite acting, stunning looks, and elegant dancing. With her performances in Maja Ma and The Fame Game, respectively, the actress won over everyone. Her admirers were unable to see her brilliant mind in 2023, though. However, that will soon change as Madhuri Dixit suggested in a recent interview that she is working on several intriguing projects in addition to making her production debut with the Marathi movie ‘Panchak.’

Madhuri Dixit revealed in an interview with the entertainment portal, “Definitely movies are planned for this year 2024. And my reality show Dance Deewane is also starting. Definitely, movies are in the making. There might be a series also but it’s too early to say. But definitely, it will be more active this year.”

In addition, Madhuri Dixit discussed her opinions on her debut film Panchak and her predictions for the box office. “Well, of course, everybody works for success, right? You want that finally. But what I feel is when you make a film, if you are happy with the way it has turned out and you know you have put your best foot forward and you have done your best, finally then it’s up to the audience to accept it or not accept it,” she expressed.

Furthermore, Madhuri stated, “Success and failure will always be a part of our lives. Of course, you would want every film to be successful, but I don’t know if it happens in anybody’s life. But I think failures are also learning points. When you face a failure, you have to think about it, learn from it, and move on. Right now Panchak is releasing and all are hopes are that it will be a success. But definitely, it is up to the audience.” The movie is being produced by RNM Moving Pictures and will be released today, January 5.

