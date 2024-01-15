Fascinating! Manoj Muntashir Praises Ranbir Kapoor's Musical Performance in Animal, Draws Parallel with Rajesh Khanna

Lyricist Manoj Muntashir praises Ranbir Kapoor's musical prowess in Animal, drawing a parallel with legendary actor Rajesh Khanna during a conversation with Pinkvilla.
MUMBAI: Renowned lyricist Manoj Muntashir recently engaged in a special conversation with Pinkvilla, expressing his admiration for Ranbir Kapoor's exceptional performance in the songs of the recently released film Animal. Muntashir, along with other music experts, participated in a roundtable discussion focused on the film's music, sharing insights into the actor's portrayal of their songs.

During the discussion, Muntashir was asked about his feelings about watching Ranbir Kapoor perform the songs on the big screen. Acknowledging the actor's ability to emote with his eyes, Muntashir highlighted an additional aspect of his performance. He mentioned observing the veins on Ranbir's neck while lip-syncing, praising his expertise in carrying a song beautifully. Drawing a noteworthy parallel, Muntashir stated that after Rajesh Khanna, if any actor can carry a song so well, it is Ranbir Kapoor.

Muntashir's comments underscored the depth and authenticity Ranbir brings to his musical performances. He commended the actor not only for emoting through his eyes but also for the intricacies of his lip-syncing, demonstrating a nuanced understanding of the music. The comparison to Rajesh Khanna, a legendary figure in Indian cinema, further emphasizes the impact of Ranbir's musical portrayal.

The discussion briefly touched upon Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming role as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Sai Pallavi is set to portray Goddess Sita in the epic tale, and shooting is scheduled to begin in February/March 2024. The project aims to incorporate new filmmaking technology, with meticulous pre-production efforts, including 3D scans and look tests.

As Ranbir Kapoor continues to garner praise for his versatile performances, Manoj Muntashir's appreciation sheds light on the actor's ability to enhance the musical experience in films like Animal, showcasing a remarkable connection between visuals and sound.

