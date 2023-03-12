Fascinating! Naga Chaitanya shares his excitement over his OTT debut with 'Dhootha'; Says ‘I am thrilled to be making my streaming debut…’

MUMBAI : Director Vikram Kumar's Dhootha, which will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video starting on December 1, has Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya as excited as a child on his first day of school about his OTT debut.

Dhootha refers to ‘The Messenger,’ is a suspenseful thriller that features a unique blend of unpredictability and supernatural aspects. It will have viewers on the tip of their seats as they try to figure out what will happen to the protagonist Sagar's life next. Sagar's past mistakes come back to haunt him and everyone he knows and loves, forcing him to look back on his past decisions and consider the consequences of his actions, while he is unable to understand the root and development of the horrific incidents.

Naga Chaitanya was really fascinated by the story's relatability. Chaitanya said, "The unique concept of the series complemented by the experience of working with Vikram and the entire team has been extremely fulfilling and enriching for me as an actor, and I am thrilled to be making my streaming debut with a series as intriguing and distinct as Dhootha. With a character as layered as Sagar's in such a poignant story, I reckoned that I would be stepping out of my comfort zone and challenging myself in a way I haven't done before."

He also mentioned, "While it is a fictional story, Dhootha is thought-provoking, as it makes the audience rethink choices and decisions from their own life. And I am confident that my fans as well as ardent followers of the thriller genre will be on their toes as they watch and enjoy the series."

