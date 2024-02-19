Fascinating! Nikaah: A Controversial Success Story

MUMBAI: Filmmaking is often about pushing boundaries and addressing sensitive topics, but sometimes, this can lead to controversy. In 1982, the film "Nikaah," directed by BR Chopra, faced intense backlash and 34 court cases due to its controversial subject matter.

"Nikaah" centered around the theme of triple talaq, a practice that has been a subject of debate and controversy in India. The film's title and storyline offended conservative Muslims, leading to protests and demands for a ban on the film. Despite these challenges, "Nikaah" went on to become a massive success, making its debutant star, Salma Agha, an overnight sensation.

Salma Agha's journey to stardom was not without its challenges. She faced threats and harassment, with letters and phone calls warning her to return to London or face dire consequences. These threats were reportedly traced back to another actress, Amrita Singh's mother, who was vying for a role in the film. Despite these challenges, Salma Agha remained resolute and continued her career in India.

Also Read: Juhi Babbar calls herself biggest 'fan' of her father

The film's success was not just limited to its box office performance. It sparked conversations and debates about the practice of triple talaq, shedding light on an important social issue. Despite the controversy surrounding it, "Nikaah" struck a chord with audiences, who stood in long queues outside theaters to get tickets.

Made on a budget of Rs 4 crore, "Nikaah" earned more than double its budget, raking in Rs 9 crore at the box office. It became one of the highest-grossing films of 1982, solidifying its place in Indian cinema history. The film's success also catapulted Salma Agha to stardom, making her a household name overnight.

Also Read: Must Read! THIS actress entered films by chance, earned the status of superstar and had three failed marriages, she is unrecognizable now

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: DNA



