Fascinating! Notable 2024 Bollywood Releases: A Melodious Lineup of Film Titles

The Bollywood calendar for 2024 promises a musical journey with film titles resonating like catchy tunes.
movie_image: 
Melodious

MUMBAI : As the curtains rise on the cinematic offerings of 2024, it's not just about the tunes but the film titles that are catching everyone's attention. IANS highlights a few releases with titles that are not just names but melodic echoes.

'Tauba Tera Jalwa

Released on January 5, this film starring Jatin Khurana, Ameesha Patel, and Angela Krislinzki draws inspiration from the quirky song 'Emosanal Attyachaar' from the 2009 dark comedy 'Dev.D.'

'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'

Scheduled for release on February 9, this Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer borrows its title from singer Raghav's 2004 hit track, adding a musical touch to its impossible love story.

'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam'

Directed by Anand Tiwari and featuring Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk, and Tripti Dimri, this February release pays homage to the soulful track of the same name from the 1998 film 'Duplicate.'

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan': 

Hitting the screens on Eid, this action-packed film starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff pays a nod to the 1998 comedy of the same name, evoking memories of the iconic "thumka" dance by Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda.

'Metro... In Dino'

September brings a sequel to the 2007 film 'Life in a... Metro,' drawing inspiration from the song 'In Dino Dil Mera.' The film boasts a fresh ensemble cast, including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, and more.

'Welcome To The Jungle'

Closing the year in December, this third installment in the Welcome series, led by Akshay Kumar and directed by Ahmed Khan, pays homage to the rock anthem 'Welcome to the Jungle' from Guns N' Roses' album 'Appetite for Destruction.'

The Bollywood lineup for 2024 not only promises engaging narratives but also delights cinephiles with its musical film titles.

Credit: Prokerala 

    


 

 

 

