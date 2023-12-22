Fascinating! Prabhas starrer film Salaar’s sequel name unveiled; called Salaar Part 2: Shauryanga Parvam

MUMBAI: Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire marks Prabhas's spectacular return to the big screen. Trade analysts claim that compared to this week's other biggie, Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan, it has received far better reviews. Now Salaar will have a sequel called Salaar Part 2: Shauryanga Parvam.

The filmmaker who is Prabhas's friend from Hyderabad, was recently interviewed by a popular news portal and revealed that there will be a Salaar sequel. They said, "Prashanth Neel and Prabhas were discussing the sequel even before they started working on the first part. It was always planned as a two-part project, like Baahubali."

The friend also admits that the sequel wasn't a fanciful vanity, but rather a necessity. The source said, "Initially Prashanth planned it as one feature film. But the length was a bummer. It would have been more than six hours long. So they decided to split the story into two."

The friend from Hyderabad said, "The action will go beyond what we see in Part 1. In the first part Prashanth Neel is competing with himself in KGF. In Part 2 he will be competing with the best action fare from the West: Game Of Thrones and Mission Impossible."

Salaar is produced by Vijay Kiragandu. The movie stars Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles, along with Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy and Ramachandra Raju. Prabhas is reportedly portraying dual role in this film.

Credit- Times Now



