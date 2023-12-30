Fascinating! Rajkumar Hirani shares an intriguing update on Sanjay Dutt starrer Munna Bhai 3; Says ‘Man toh hai ki ek Munna Bhai’

Rajkumar Hirani has given an intriguing update on the eagerly anticipated third Munna Bhai movie, which stars Sanjay Dutt, in the midst of all this. Among the fans' most anticipated comedies is the movie. He hinted at the third part's potential in a recent interview.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 12/30/2023 - 10:01
movie_image: 
Rajkumar Hirani

MUMBAI: Rajkumar Hirani has been enjoying immense success with the recent release of his film Dunki. Everyone gets captivated by the intense drama. However, he has given an intriguing update on the eagerly anticipated third Munna Bhai movie, which stars Sanjay Dutt, in the midst of all this. Among the fans' most anticipated comedies is the movie. He hinted at the third part's potential in a recent interview.

(Also read: Wow! Dunki's director Rajkumar Hirani's lovely yet filmy love story; A journey of his arranged marriage to a pilot)

Rajkumar Hirani stated, “Munna Bhai ke sath humesha mera struggle yehi raha hai ki pichli do films itni achi ban gayi hai ki mere paas 5 aadhi likhi scripts abhi tak padi hui hai. Meri aksar baat hoti rehti hai Sanju (Sanjay Dutt) se. Woh kehta hai ki ek banani chahiye. Abhi ye Dunki khatam hui hai toh ab main kholunga pitara purani kahanio ka. Man toh hai ki ek Munna Bhai aur banani hai pr kab woh mujhe abhi nahin pata.”

It is well known that Sanjay Dutt was cast for Munna Bhai instead of Shah Rukh Khan, who was initially considered for the part. Shah Rukh finally discussed why he had to give the film a pass in a recent interview. In an interview with the Saudi television network MBC Group, Shah Rukh disclosed that he was unable to complete Munna Bhai because of a shoulder injury he sustained while clashing with 3 Idiots and another project he was working on.

“Actually, we’re very old friends. When he started his career as a director – he was an editor – he wrote a film called Munna Bhai MBBS. I still remember, I was shooting a scene for Devdas, in which I was going to pass away. And this gentleman came and said, ‘I have a script’,” Shah Rukh stated.

Munna Bhai just celebrated its 20th anniversary, and Sanjay Dutt thanked the fans for their steadfast support over the previous 20 years by sharing a video montage of the movie's most memorable moments.

He added caption,“Two decades of laughter, emotions, and a whole lot of jadoo ki jhappi! Celebrating 20 years of Munna Bhai MBBS, a journey filled with unforgettable moments. Grateful for the love and support that made this film a timeless classic. Hoping that Munna Bhai 3 will be made soon!”

The cast of Munna Bhai MBBS includes Jimmy Shergill, Gracy Singh, Boman Irani, Sunil Dutt, and Arshad Warsi. Lage Raho Munna Bhai, the title of the second installment of the comic drama, was released in 2003.

(Also read: Excitement! Rajkumar Hirani presents Vicky Kaushal in a surprising way, can we expect the same in Dunki)

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit- News 18

Dunki Shah Rukh Khan Taapsee Pannu Dia Mirza Boman Irani Dharmendra Satish Shah Parikshit Sahni Rajkumar Hirani Bollywood News Munna Bhai MBBS Sanjay Dutt Munna Bhai 3 Jimmy Shergill Gracy Singh Sunil Dutt Arshad Warsi Lage Raho Munna Bhai TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 12/30/2023 - 10:01

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Controversy! Bigg Boss 17 fame Sana Raees Khan faces legal trouble; Stylist Khushboo Rawat expresses disappointment against her for not returning clothes
MUMBAI: Sana Raees Khan, a lawyer by trade and former Bigg Boss 17 participant, has been accused by a reputable stylist...
Fascinating! Rajkumar Hirani shares an intriguing update on Sanjay Dutt starrer Munna Bhai 3; Says ‘Man toh hai ki ek Munna Bhai’
MUMBAI: Rajkumar Hirani has been enjoying immense success with the recent release of his film Dunki. Everyone gets...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Wow! Abhira develops feelings for Armaan
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Wow! Garry joins hands with Angad to stop Yash from succedding in his plan
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Evil! Kaveri takes Abhira’s Sandook, Abhira gets blamed for Rohit going missing
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye: OMG! Virat humiliates Amruta, latter curses him
MUMBAI : Zee TV is here with an impossible love story- Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, showcasing the journey of Amruta,...
Recent Stories
Rajkumar Hirani
Fascinating! Rajkumar Hirani shares an intriguing update on Sanjay Dutt starrer Munna Bhai 3; Says ‘Man toh hai ki ek Munna Bhai’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Aamir
Must read! Aamir Khan's sea facing building in Bandra to go under redevelopment
Prabhas
Exciting! THIS is when Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Kalki 2898 AD’s trailer will be out, deets inside
couples
Must read! Here’s a list of actors and actresses that either got into a relationship or called it quits this year
Akshay Kumar
Happy Birthday! Akshay Kumar has the most interesting way to wish his wife Twinkle Khanna, check it out
Isha Koppikar
Must Read! Isha Koppikar's ex-husband, Timmy Narang confirmed divorce after 14 years of blissful marriage; Says, ‘It is a very difficult time for us’
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor
Oh No! Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s sparks breakup rumour following Arbaaz Khan's second wedding with makeup artist Sshura Khan; Says ‘Koi puche shaadi…’