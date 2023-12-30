Fascinating! Rajkumar Hirani shares an intriguing update on Sanjay Dutt starrer Munna Bhai 3; Says ‘Man toh hai ki ek Munna Bhai’

MUMBAI: Rajkumar Hirani has been enjoying immense success with the recent release of his film Dunki. Everyone gets captivated by the intense drama. However, he has given an intriguing update on the eagerly anticipated third Munna Bhai movie, which stars Sanjay Dutt, in the midst of all this. Among the fans' most anticipated comedies is the movie. He hinted at the third part's potential in a recent interview.

Rajkumar Hirani stated, “Munna Bhai ke sath humesha mera struggle yehi raha hai ki pichli do films itni achi ban gayi hai ki mere paas 5 aadhi likhi scripts abhi tak padi hui hai. Meri aksar baat hoti rehti hai Sanju (Sanjay Dutt) se. Woh kehta hai ki ek banani chahiye. Abhi ye Dunki khatam hui hai toh ab main kholunga pitara purani kahanio ka. Man toh hai ki ek Munna Bhai aur banani hai pr kab woh mujhe abhi nahin pata.”

It is well known that Sanjay Dutt was cast for Munna Bhai instead of Shah Rukh Khan, who was initially considered for the part. Shah Rukh finally discussed why he had to give the film a pass in a recent interview. In an interview with the Saudi television network MBC Group, Shah Rukh disclosed that he was unable to complete Munna Bhai because of a shoulder injury he sustained while clashing with 3 Idiots and another project he was working on.

“Actually, we’re very old friends. When he started his career as a director – he was an editor – he wrote a film called Munna Bhai MBBS. I still remember, I was shooting a scene for Devdas, in which I was going to pass away. And this gentleman came and said, ‘I have a script’,” Shah Rukh stated.

Munna Bhai just celebrated its 20th anniversary, and Sanjay Dutt thanked the fans for their steadfast support over the previous 20 years by sharing a video montage of the movie's most memorable moments.

He added caption,“Two decades of laughter, emotions, and a whole lot of jadoo ki jhappi! Celebrating 20 years of Munna Bhai MBBS, a journey filled with unforgettable moments. Grateful for the love and support that made this film a timeless classic. Hoping that Munna Bhai 3 will be made soon!”

The cast of Munna Bhai MBBS includes Jimmy Shergill, Gracy Singh, Boman Irani, Sunil Dutt, and Arshad Warsi. Lage Raho Munna Bhai, the title of the second installment of the comic drama, was released in 2003.

Credit- News 18