Fascinating! Ranbir Kapoor to commence shoot for highly anticipated film Ramayana alongside Sai Pallavi in summer 2024? Here’s details!

MUMBAI: Although Ranbir Kapoor's recently released film Animal has been making waves and winning hearts, the actor will very likely start work on his next movie, Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. According to a social media user, who recently met Ranbir Kapoor at the airport, the actor personally informed him that Ramayana will begin filming in the summer of 2024.

A user on X claimed to have talked about Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor at the airport, sharing several posts recently. “Standing ahead of Ranbir Kapoor in the immigration queue and talking about #Animal + his next crazy project wasn’t something I’d signed up for this Bombay trip. And what a lovely guy!” the user remarked, as a popular news portal reported.

Standing ahead of Ranbir Kapoor in the immigrairon queue and talking about #Animal + his next crazy project and wasn’t something I’d signed up for this Bombay trip ;)



And what a lovely guy! — Akshay Chaturvedi (@Akshay001) December 12, 2023

The internet user went on to say that Ramayana will hit theaters in the middle of 2024, according to Ranbir Kapoor. “Woah, this blew up! Everyone asking, he said ‘Ramayana,’ goes on floor early summers. Not sure I should divulge anything more than that, but the star cast is frickin’ crazy… wow, #Bollywood is really taking it to the next level starting 2023,” the user stated on another post. It was previously reported that Ramayan's filming was scheduled to start in December of this year.

In this next film, Sai Pallavi has been cast as Sita, while Ranbir Kapoor will portray the part of Ram. Prior to this, Alia Bhatt was in negotiations to play Sita, but she withdrew because of scheduling conflicts. In the meantime, Yash, the KGF actor, will probably play Ravana in the film. As per the popular news portal's sources in October of this year, Sunny Deol is most likely to play Hanuman in the film. However, as of right now, no formal announcement has been made about this.

