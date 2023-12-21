Fascinating! Ranbir Kapoor's First Reaction to Animal's 500 KG Machine Gun Revealed; Art Director Shares Budget Details

MUMBAI: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal continues its triumphant journey at the box office, earning applause not only for its stellar performances but also for its gripping action sequences. Among the standout moments, Ranbir Kapoor's intense handling of a 500 KG machine gun has captivated audiences, showcasing the film's commitment to authenticity. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the film's art director, Suresh Selvarajan, revealed intriguing details about the creation of this colossal machine gun and shared Ranbir Kapoor's immediate reaction upon witnessing it.

Unlike many action scenes relying on CGI, Animal opted for a real, functioning machine gun for Ranbir Kapoor's impactful performance. Upendra Limaye, portraying Freddy, the character responsible for crafting the machine gun, along with Suresh Selvarajan and Jitendra Bhosale, delved into the behind-the-scenes insights during this exclusive discussion.

Also Read: Animal: Whoa! Mumbai theaters add 1AM and 2AM shows to meet the high demand of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer

Discussing Ranbir Kapoor's reaction to the formidable machine gun, Suresh Selvarajan unveiled some of the intricacies involved in its creation. "First, we made the whole in a wooden shape, a lifetime model. We made it in wood because we can't make any alterations to this; we can't correct anything in it. We made the entire model in wood, and during the measurement process, even in its wooden form, it looked like a beast."

Further elaborating on Ranbir's response, Selvarajan shared, "He knew, but he was not expecting something like this. It's not a dummy; it's a real 500 KG machine. He felt it was very real, and he was surprised. After watching it for a while, he started talking about it. I never thought Sandeep's vision would come out like this because I've been working for so many years, listening to so many stories, and this story flipped. The narrative of this story is unique."

The meticulous craftsmanship involved in creating the wooden model laid the foundation for the impressive prop, exceeding expectations even for seasoned professionals in the industry.

Also Read: Animal review! Strong performances and execution definitely elevate this dragged version of father and son love story

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates

Credit: Pinkvilla



