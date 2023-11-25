Fascinating! Rani Mukerji all set to reprise her determined cop role in Mardaani 3 with filming to commence next year; Here's the details!

A Popular news portal reported that the script for the movie has been locked, and production is anticipated to begin shortly. According to the source, Gopi Puthrans spent months writing the screenplay for the movie, and Aditya Chopra, Rani's husband, has now given it the go-ahead.
MUMBAI:In the near future, Rani Mukerji will return to the big screen in Mardaani 3, the third installment of the Mardaani franchise. Fans are eager to see the actress return in the action-packed franchise after she just revealed the news. In the Yash Raj Films produced film Rani portrays a strong police officer as Shivani Shivaji Roy.

(Also read: WOAH! Rani Mukerji's video about lip-sync goes viral; netizens say, "She ended some stars"

Rani had before mentioned Mardaani 3 and said, “I, as an actor, always believe that we don’t want to do a film because it sounds good. We need to make a film when the script is good and when we want to make a film that makes a difference. With Mardaani 3, we can’t make a film if the story does not have that substance. It has to be something that people relate to today; the girls find it empowering. Only then we can do Mardaani 3. We can’t do it just because it sounds exciting. So I am hoping if they can crack a really good script, I would just like to get on with it.”

Among others, Jisshu Sengupta, Komal Chhabria, Sunny Hinduja, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saanand Verma, and Avneet Kaur have all delivered outstanding performances for the Mardaani franchise, who become involved with Mardaani 3 will be interesting to see. Regarding Rani Mukerji, she was last seen in the movie Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway, where both critics and audiences found her performance to be excellent.

(Also read: Must read! "Rani Mukherjee and Tara Sutaria looks so similar" netizens reacts to this new video of the actress Rani Mukherjee

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- News 18

About Author

