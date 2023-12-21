Fascinating! Shah Rukh Khan Reacts Hilariously as Fan Plans to Watch Dunki with 5 Girlfriends

Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood superstar, had a funny response when a fan shared his quirky plan of watching Dunki with five girlfriends. The atmosphere around the release of Dunki is lively, with fans celebrating the film's unique comedy-drama theme.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 12/21/2023 - 22:33
movie_image: 
Shah

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan's latest film, Dunki, has created quite a buzz among fans worldwide. Unlike his earlier releases in 2023, Pathaan and Jawan, Dunki takes a different route, presenting a compelling comedy-drama that explores themes of friendship and immigration. The diverse cast, featuring talented actors like Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, alongside Shah Rukh Khan, promises an entertaining cinematic experience.

The excitement around Dunki reached a new level when a fan, on December 20, revealed his amusing plan to watch the film with his five girlfriends. Tagging Shah Rukh Khan in a tweet, the fan expressed, "SRK sir, going to watch Dunki FDFS with my 5 girlfriends. I hope they will have more laughter than tears." In response, the charismatic superstar couldn't help but share a hilarious comment, saying, "Ha ha what a life!!! #DunkiTomorrow."

Also Read: Fascinating! Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan's film gets 5:55 Am at Mumbai's Gaiety Cinema on its first day of release; Details inside!

As Dunki hit theatres on December 21, fans celebrated with enthusiasm, creating a festive atmosphere both inside and outside the cinemas. Videos from the early shows depicted lively celebrations at the Gaiety cinema in Mumbai, where fans danced and threw confetti, adding to the joyous mood. The lively romantic song "Lutt Putt Gaya," featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu, became a highlight, with fans dancing energetically in the theatre.

Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, known for its diverse cast and vibrant characters, delves into the theme of illegal immigration, specifically exploring a method called donkey flight. The film, shot in multiple locations across India and around the world, has generated significant online buzz. Dunki is a collaborative effort by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. The screenplay is crafted by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, and the movie promises to be a delightful cinematic experience for audiences.

Also Read: Must Read! Shahrukh Khan talks about what the characters in Dunki stand for, check out what was unexpected for Taapsee Pannu

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: Pinkvilla

Shah Rukh Khan Dunki fan reaction Comedy-Drama Illegal Immigration diverse cast Rajkumar Hirani Gaiety cinema celebration Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 12/21/2023 - 22:33

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Manisha Rani's Possible Wild Card Entry in Bigg Boss 17?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar, the go-to source for exclusive entertainment news, has been consistently delivering updates from...
What! Abhishek Kumar Nominates Samarth Jurel, Alleging Exploitation of Isha Malviya in Bigg Boss 17
MUMBAI: As the intensity of Bigg Boss 17 grows with each passing day, the nomination task took centre stage in a recent...
Fascinating! Shah Rukh Khan Reacts Hilariously as Fan Plans to Watch Dunki with 5 Girlfriends
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan's latest film, Dunki, has created quite a buzz among fans worldwide. Unlike his earlier releases...
Must Read! Sandeep Reddy Vanga Clarifies: Ranbir Kapoor, Not Mahesh Babu, Was Always His First Choice for "Animal"
MUMBAI: Following the success of "Animal," which hit theatres on December 1, the spotlight has shifted to the film's...
Fascinating! Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty Open Up on Koffee with Karan Season 8: A Journey of Friendship, Feuds, and Heartfelt Revelations
MUMBAI: The eighth season of Koffee with Karan continues to charm viewers with its candid conversations, and the recent...
Wow! Sunil Grover Cheers for Brother Anil as Shah Rukh Khan's "Dunki" Hits Theatres
MUMBAI: Today marks a special day for the Grover family as Anil Grover's film "Dunki" graces the big screen, sharing...
Recent Stories
Shah
Fascinating! Shah Rukh Khan Reacts Hilariously as Fan Plans to Watch Dunki with 5 Girlfriends
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sandeep
Must Read! Sandeep Reddy Vanga Clarifies: Ranbir Kapoor, Not Mahesh Babu, Was Always His First Choice for "Animal"
Sunil
Wow! Sunil Grover Cheers for Brother Anil as Shah Rukh Khan's "Dunki" Hits Theatres
Sshura
What! Raveena Tandon's Makeup Artist Sshura Khan Makes Instagram Account Private Amid Wedding Rumors with Arbaaz Khan
Ranbir
Fascinating! Ranbir Kapoor's First Reaction to Animal's 500 KG Machine Gun Revealed; Art Director Shares Budget Details
Supriya
Interesting! Salaar: Supriya Menon Shares Exclusive Location Pics with Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran; Fans Excited
Shah
Fascinating! Shah Rukh Khan Reveals When He Will Begin Shooting for His Next Film After 'Dunki' Release