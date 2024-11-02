Fascinating! Shraddha Kapoor REVEALS exciting film ventures post-Stree 2; Including mythological and time travel genres

Shraddha Kapoor has demonstrated her abilities and participated in several intriguing productions, ranging from dance dramas to horror comedy. It appears that she intends to keep trying different roles in her next movies. She recently disclosed that time travel and mythology will be the subjects of her next endeavors.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/11/2024 - 12:00
movie_image: 
Shraddha Kapoor

MUMBAI: In 2013, Shraddha Kapoor made her Bollywood debut in the movie Aashiqui 2. Having worked in the field for over a decade, she has participated in numerous projects. She has demonstrated her abilities and participated in several intriguing productions, ranging from dance dramas to horror comedies. It appears that she intends to keep trying different roles in her next movies. She recently disclosed that time travel and mythology will be the subjects of her next endeavors.

(Also read: Hilarious! Shraddha Kapoor gives a befitting reply to netizens questioning her about her marriage plans)

In an exchange with her admirers, she stated, “Toh dekho abhi, Stree 2 hai. Aur 2-3 filme abhi develop ho rahi hai aur both interesting zone me hai. Aur mai chahti hu ki mai jo bhi kaam karu vo mai sabse best karu. Zyada kuch nahi batana chahungi aap sab ko lekin, jo filme develop bhi ho rahi hai vo ek hai mythological zone se adapted kuch ho raha hai aur ek time travel ke zone me hai. So, these are coming up. Hopefully, aap sab excited honge aur, of course, Stree 2 aa rahi hai. (Now, Stree 2 is coming. There are 2-3 more films that are being developed right now. I want to be the best at whatever I do. I won’t tell you much except that one film is adapted from the mythological zone, and the other is in the time travel zone).”

1111

"Has she been offered that Shahid Kapoor film on Ashwathama?" a commenter asked. "So damn excited for Stree 2," said another. “Good for her,” a fan commented. "She has the cutest voice and such nice eyes," said another.

The lead in a trilogy centered on a "naagin" was intended to be Shraddha Kapoor. However, that movie has been put on hold. Her most recent appearance was in Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar, starring Ranbir Kapoor.

(Also read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/kya-baat-hai-shraddha-kapoor-s-fan-goes-knees-propose-her-actress-sweet-gesture)

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credit- News 18

Shraddha Kapoor Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Ranbir Kapoor Rahul Mody Dimple Kapadia Boney Kapoor Hasleen Kaur Movie News Bollywood Bollywood actresses Naagin Stree Stree 2 Shahid Kapoor film Ashwathama TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/11/2024 - 12:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
What! The Surprising Choice Before Amitabh Bachchan in Sholay: Dharmendra's Revelation
MUMBAI: Unravelling a fascinating anecdote from Bollywood lore reveals a surprising twist in the casting of the...
Must Watch! 8 Heartwarming Hindi Romantic Movies Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar
MUMBAI: Looking for some heartwarming romance? Dive into these enchanting Hindi romantic movies streaming on Disney+...
What! Sandeep Reddy Vanga criticizes Farhan Akhtar's Mirzapur; Says ‘You will feel like puking’
MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor's role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal was criticized for depicting toxic masculinity in the...
Exhilarating! Sobhita Dhulipala candidly talks about her Hollywood debut with Monkey Man; Says ‘It’s going to be a sensory feast’
MUMBAI: Sobhita Dhulipala has had a remarkable career. The actress's most recent roles were in Made in Heaven 2 and The...
Wonderful! THIS actress started in a coffee shop, Turned down a Salman Khan film at 16, and became a superstar with one movie
MUMBAI: In Bollywood, big films are typically the first to introduce star kids to the public. Veteran producers and...
Must Read! Top 10 Remarkable Indian Web Series Actresses Who Captivate Audiences
MUMBAI: Delve into our meticulously curated selection of the finest Indian web series actresses, each leaving an...
Recent Stories
Amitabh
What! The Surprising Choice Before Amitabh Bachchan in Sholay: Dharmendra's Revelation
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Amitabh
What! The Surprising Choice Before Amitabh Bachchan in Sholay: Dharmendra's Revelation
Sandeep
What! Sandeep Reddy Vanga criticizes Farhan Akhtar's Mirzapur; Says ‘You will feel like puking’
Sobhita Dhulipala
Exhilarating! Sobhita Dhulipala candidly talks about her Hollywood debut with Monkey Man; Says ‘It’s going to be a sensory feast’
Salman Khan
Wonderful! THIS actress started in a coffee shop, Turned down a Salman Khan film at 16, and became a superstar with one movie
Kangana Ranaut
What! Kangana Ranaut firmly DECLINES collaboration with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Asserts 'NEVER' to be cast in his films
Barkha
Incredible! Barkha Madan’s journey from acting to becoming a Nun and more; Details inside!