Fascinating! Shraddha Kapoor REVEALS exciting film ventures post-Stree 2; Including mythological and time travel genres

MUMBAI: In 2013, Shraddha Kapoor made her Bollywood debut in the movie Aashiqui 2. Having worked in the field for over a decade, she has participated in numerous projects. She has demonstrated her abilities and participated in several intriguing productions, ranging from dance dramas to horror comedies. It appears that she intends to keep trying different roles in her next movies. She recently disclosed that time travel and mythology will be the subjects of her next endeavors.

In an exchange with her admirers, she stated, “Toh dekho abhi, Stree 2 hai. Aur 2-3 filme abhi develop ho rahi hai aur both interesting zone me hai. Aur mai chahti hu ki mai jo bhi kaam karu vo mai sabse best karu. Zyada kuch nahi batana chahungi aap sab ko lekin, jo filme develop bhi ho rahi hai vo ek hai mythological zone se adapted kuch ho raha hai aur ek time travel ke zone me hai. So, these are coming up. Hopefully, aap sab excited honge aur, of course, Stree 2 aa rahi hai. (Now, Stree 2 is coming. There are 2-3 more films that are being developed right now. I want to be the best at whatever I do. I won’t tell you much except that one film is adapted from the mythological zone, and the other is in the time travel zone).”

"Has she been offered that Shahid Kapoor film on Ashwathama?" a commenter asked. "So damn excited for Stree 2," said another. “Good for her,” a fan commented. "She has the cutest voice and such nice eyes," said another.

The lead in a trilogy centered on a "naagin" was intended to be Shraddha Kapoor. However, that movie has been put on hold. Her most recent appearance was in Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar, starring Ranbir Kapoor.

Credit- News 18