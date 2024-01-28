Fascinating! Sidharth Malhotra Expresses Fondness for Uniforms, Credits Grandfather's Army Background

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra, renowned for his roles in 'Shershaah,' 'Mission Majnu,' and 'Indian Police Force,' reveals his affinity for people in uniform, attributing it to his grandfather's military background.
MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra, the versatile actor who has recently garnered acclaim for his roles in films like 'Shershaah,' 'Mission Majnu,' and the latest release 'Indian Police Force,' opens up about his affinity for individuals in uniform. The actor, who has adeptly portrayed characters from the army and police force, credits this inclination to his personal connection with the military.

In a recent interview, Sidharth shared insights into his connection with characters in uniform, stating, "I personally like people in uniform because even my grandfather comes from the army. This is my second time wearing a uniform, first, it was with the army and now Indian police force. Loving it, enjoying it, enjoying that personality and demeanour."

Sidharth Malhotra's portrayal of Kabir Malik in 'Indian Police Force' has garnered widespread appreciation, marking his entry into Rohit Shetty's cop universe. The actor, known for his versatility, has once again set a higher benchmark with his celebrated performance.

With a family background linked to the armed forces, Sidharth's genuine affection for characters donning uniforms adds a personal touch to his on-screen portrayals. As he continues to receive accolades for 'Indian Police Force,' fans eagerly anticipate his upcoming theatrical release, 'Yodha,' where Sidharth will embody the role of a valiant individual from the Indian defence services.

