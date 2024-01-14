Fascinating! Sriram Raghavan's Bold Casting Choices: Sunny Deol's Early Offer and Varun Dhawan's 'Daring' Move for Badlapur

MUMBAI: Director Sriram Raghavan, known for his unconventional casting choices, sheds light on his approach to selecting actors for his films. In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, Sriram reflects on an early offer from Sunny Deol and the surprising selection of Varun Dhawan for 'Badlapur.'

Sriram reveals that he was approached by Sunny Deol after the actor had seen a documentary directed by Sriram in the early '90s. Excited by the prospect of working with Sunny, Sriram found himself facing the challenge of avoiding cliches while writing for the actor. He emphasizes the difficulty of crafting scripts with specific actors in mind, cautioning against falling into familiar tropes.

Recalling the casting process for 'Badlapur,' Sriram discloses that he had envisioned 'proper actors' like Irrfan Khan for the lead role. However, producer Dinesh Vijan suggested considering a younger actor like Varun Dhawan, who had recently gained popularity with 'Student of the Year.' Sriram initially had reservations about Varun's suitability for the role but decided to explore the possibility.

Sriram acknowledges Varun Dhawan's 'daring' move to take on the challenging character in 'Badlapur' and praises the actor's 'wonderful performance.' Despite having initially envisioned a different casting choice, Sriram highlights Varun's successful portrayal of the character. The film marked a departure from Varun's previous roles and showcased his versatility as an actor.

Sriram Raghavan's films are known for their unconventional narratives and distinctive casting, and his insights into the casting process offer a glimpse into the creative decisions that shape his unique storytelling.

Credit: The Indian Express