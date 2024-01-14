Fascinating! Sriram Raghavan's Bold Casting Choices: Sunny Deol's Early Offer and Varun Dhawan's 'Daring' Move for Badlapur

Director Sriram Raghavan shares insights into his unique approach to casting, revealing an early offer from Sunny Deol and the unexpected choice of Varun Dhawan for 'Badlapur.'
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/14/2024 - 22:30
movie_image: 
Sriram Raghavan

MUMBAI: Director Sriram Raghavan, known for his unconventional casting choices, sheds light on his approach to selecting actors for his films. In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, Sriram reflects on an early offer from Sunny Deol and the surprising selection of Varun Dhawan for 'Badlapur.'

Sriram reveals that he was approached by Sunny Deol after the actor had seen a documentary directed by Sriram in the early '90s. Excited by the prospect of working with Sunny, Sriram found himself facing the challenge of avoiding cliches while writing for the actor. He emphasizes the difficulty of crafting scripts with specific actors in mind, cautioning against falling into familiar tropes.

Also Read: Must Read! Sriram Raghavan Clarifies Casting Decision for Merry Christmas, Talks Saif Ali Khan's Initial Involvement

Recalling the casting process for 'Badlapur,' Sriram discloses that he had envisioned 'proper actors' like Irrfan Khan for the lead role. However, producer Dinesh Vijan suggested considering a younger actor like Varun Dhawan, who had recently gained popularity with 'Student of the Year.' Sriram initially had reservations about Varun's suitability for the role but decided to explore the possibility.

Sriram acknowledges Varun Dhawan's 'daring' move to take on the challenging character in 'Badlapur' and praises the actor's 'wonderful performance.' Despite having initially envisioned a different casting choice, Sriram highlights Varun's successful portrayal of the character. The film marked a departure from Varun's previous roles and showcased his versatility as an actor.

Sriram Raghavan's films are known for their unconventional narratives and distinctive casting, and his insights into the casting process offer a glimpse into the creative decisions that shape his unique storytelling.

Also Read: Wow! Director Sriram Raghavan Unveils Insights into Merry Christmas: Pinocchio Connection, Casting Choices, and More

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: The Indian Express 

Sriram Raghavan Sunny Deol Varun Dhawan Badlapur Unconventional Casting Bollywood Film industry Creative Decisions TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/14/2024 - 22:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Spoiler Alert! Bhagyalaxmi: Laxmi's Heartfelt Gesture on Neelam's Birthday Unleashes Twisted Drama
MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of ZEE TV's popular serial Bhagyalaxmi, viewers can brace themselves for a...
Did You Know! Vidya Sinha: Bollywood's Overnight Star Who Married at the Peak, Rejected Raj Kapoor Film, and Found Redemption in TV
MUMBAI: Vidya Sinha, a glamorous beauty crowned as Miss Bombay at 18, entered Bollywood with a bang, becoming an...
Interesting! Dheepesh Bhatt: Shah Rukh's Co-star Turned Celebrity Fitness Trainer Who Trained Ranbir for 'Animal'
MUMBAI: Dheepesh Bhatt, fondly remembered as DJ Frankie 'Ramdayal' from Shah Rukh Khan's iconic film 'Kal Ho Naa Ho,'...
Fascinating! Sriram Raghavan's Bold Casting Choices: Sunny Deol's Early Offer and Varun Dhawan's 'Daring' Move for Badlapur
MUMBAI: Director Sriram Raghavan, known for his unconventional casting choices, sheds light on his approach to...
Exclusive! Saurabh Sharma roped in for Sunny Deol starrer upcoming movie Safar
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing to you the latest update from the world of...
Must Read! All you need to know about Pooja Desai, granddaughter of Shammi Kapoor who is not an actress but in THIS profession
MUMBAI: The Kapoor family is one of the most notable families of the HIndi film industry. From Prithviraj Kapoor to Raj...
Recent Stories
Vidya Sinha
Did You Know! Vidya Sinha: Bollywood's Overnight Star Who Married at the Peak, Rejected Raj Kapoor Film, and Found Redemption in TV
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vidya Sinha
Did You Know! Vidya Sinha: Bollywood's Overnight Star Who Married at the Peak, Rejected Raj Kapoor Film, and Found Redemption in TV
Dheepesh Bhatt
Interesting! Dheepesh Bhatt: Shah Rukh's Co-star Turned Celebrity Fitness Trainer Who Trained Ranbir for 'Animal'
Pooja Desai
Must Read! All you need to know about Pooja Desai, granddaughter of Shammi Kapoor who is not an actress but in THIS profession
Pankaj Tripathi
What! Pankaj Tripathi hints at taking a break after Main Atal Hoon release, “want my eight hours of sleep”
Saif Ali Khan
Must Read! Saif Ali Khan was upset on being replaced in Merry Christmas, but director Sriram Raghavan didn’t want to make that casting mistake
Pankaj
Shocking! Pankaj Tripathi recalls his arrest and assault by cops during student days in Patna; Says ‘That completely changed me’