Fascinating! Surprising Fortunes: Bollywood Stars with Remarkably Affluent Backgrounds

MUMBAI: While the glitz and glamour of Bollywood often overshadow personal backgrounds, here's a peek into the surprisingly affluent families of some top stars who have made a mark in the film industry.

1. Ranveer Singh:

Ranveer Singh, known for his infectious energy, hails from an affluent background. His father, Jugjeet Singh Bhavnani, had interests in automobile retail, leather, and medical businesses. Ranveer's financial portfolio is managed by his father, and he grew up in a lavish home in Bandra.

2. Rashmika Mandanna:

Rashmika Mandanna's family wealth became public knowledge during an IT raid on her father's estate. Her father, Madan, owns a coffee estate in Coorg and is also the proprietor of a wedding hall in Virajpet.

3. Sharvari Wagh:

Sharvari Wagh, the granddaughter of former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi, belongs to an influential family. Her father, Shailesh Wagh, is the owner of Dwell Well Builders, and her mother, Namrata, is an architect.

4. Aditi Rao Hydari:

Aditi Rao Hydari comes from a background of royalty. Her mother's family founded Vidyaranya High School and Orient Blackswan Publishing House. Her father, Ehsaan Hydari, also had ties to a royal home.

5. Chandrachur Singh:

Chandrachur Singh is linked to royalty through his mother, who is the daughter of the Maharaja of Bolangir in Odisha. His father also came from a wealthy home in Haryana.

6. Alaya F:

Alaya F's father, Farhan Ebraham Furniturwalla, owns a leading furniture business in Mumbai, specializing in customized pieces. He is also an interior designer.

7. Sonam Kapoor:

While Anil Kapoor came from a middle-class background, Sonam Kapoor's maternal grandparents were affluent, with substantial generational wealth.

8. Radhika Madan:

Radhika Madan's father is a board member of Natraj Stationary Private Ltd. The actress owns a home in Juhu and hails from a family with significant assets, including a large bungalow in Gurgaon.

9. Bhumi Pednekar:

Bhumi Pednekar's father, Satish, served as an MLA and held positions as the former Home and Labour Minister of Maharashtra.

10. Kiara Advani:

Kiara Advani's father is reported to be a managing partner of the manufacturing firm Frigmaires Engineers, with close ties to the Reliance Group. Sidharth Malhotra, too, comes from a Merchant Navy background.

These Bollywood stars showcase that behind the on-screen glamour lies a diverse array of affluent family backgrounds, contributing to their journeys in the entertainment industry.

Credit: Bollywoodlife