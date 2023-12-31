Fascinating! Tanuja Chandra Opens Up on Challenges Faced in Securing Funding for 'Dushman' Despite Kajol's Presence

Renowned filmmaker Tanuja Chandra candidly discusses the hurdles she faced in securing funding for the iconic film 'Dushman,' despite having Kajol in the lead role. She sheds light on the industry's dynamics, her upcoming project 'Wedding.Con,' and the evolving landscape of women-led narratives in Bollywood.
MUMBAI: In an exclusive conversation with IndiaToday.in, acclaimed filmmaker Tanuja Chandra delves into the challenges she encountered while seeking funding for her film 'Dushman,' despite the presence of Bollywood stalwart Kajol in the lead role. Chandra, known for her work on women-centric films like 'Sangharsh' and 'Qarib Qarib Singlle,' sheds light on the intricacies of the film industry.

The Funding Struggle:

Tanuja Chandra reveals that even with a powerhouse performer like Kajol, securing financial support for 'Dushman' proved to be a formidable task. In a surprising turn of events, she shares that she was advised to enlist a male star to attract funding for the project. This revelation unveils an underlying challenge in the industry, where even established female leads may not suffice to secure financial backing for their films.

'Wedding. Con' and Exploring New Avenues:

Chandra's upcoming venture, 'Wedding. Con,' takes a compelling dive into the darker aspects of relationships, focusing on instances where men deceive women under the guise of marriage. This Prime Video documentary series is set to explore the emotional and financial turmoil faced by victims, offering a poignant commentary on the complexities of modern relationships.

Also Read: Kajol on 'Dushman': 'Ashutosh Rana scared the crap out of me on screen'

A Love Affair with the Female Genre:

Despite the challenges, Tanuja Chandra expresses her unwavering love for crafting narratives centered around women. She discusses her enthusiasm for projects like 'Wedding.Con' that allow her to delve into the female genre, highlighting the issues and experiences faced by women in contemporary society.

The Journey of Female-Led Projects:

The filmmaker reflects on the progress made in female-led projects, acknowledging the return of actors like Sushmita Sen, Kajol, and Pooja Bhatt to the industry. However, she emphasizes that achieving true gender equality in storytelling demands a more substantial presence of female protagonists, aiming for at least a 50 percent share.

Impact of Digital Platforms:

Tanuja Chandra credits the digital platform for catalyzing change in the industry dynamics. She notes that OTT platforms have played a pivotal role in encouraging the funding of films featuring women in lead roles, marking a significant departure from the challenges faced in the past.

Looking Ahead:

As 'Wedding.Con' awaits its Prime Video premiere on December 29, Tanuja Chandra remains optimistic about the future. She shares insights into her evolving perspective on storytelling and hints at the possibility of revisiting her past films, armed with years of experience and growth.

Also Read:Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan & 4 more actresses to be seen in Tanuja Chandra directorial web series? READ MORE

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates. 

Credit: India Today

    
 

