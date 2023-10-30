Fascinating! Tiger 3: Director Maneesh Sharma teases spectacular surprises ahead of film’s release; Says ‘You haven't even seen 1% of what we have in store’

MUMBAI :'Tiger 3' director Maneesh Sharma is giving fans a sneak peek at what the action-packed outstanding has in store as the excitement surrounding the film rises. Maneesh Sharma admits that Yash Raj Films (YRF) has been cleverly keeping the film's best-kept secrets to itself, making sure that the most exciting parts are saved for the big screen, even though the teaser and trailer have left fans wanting more.

Recently, Maneesh Sharma revealed in a statement, "We built the teaser and the trailer of 'Tiger 3' to show how Tiger's story moves forward, but you haven't even seen 1% of what we have in store - we're saving the best for the big screen."

The action-packed, adrenaline-pumping that the teaser and trailer for 'Tiger 3' promise makes it a must-see this holiday season. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, two megastars of Indian cinema, return to their legendary roles as super spies Tiger and Zoya in this movie. The audience is in for a visual feast as the movie centers on larger-than-life action sequences.

Speaking further on the unbelievable scale of the action scenes in the movie, Maneesh Sharma said, "Around 50-60 percent of the film are action sequences of great scale, and we wanted to just give you a small peek into what you can expect. We want that surprise and the euphoria you feel when you're watching something you didn't even expect."

The big spectacle 'Tiger 3' is a perfect fit for the big screen. When the movie blasts into theaters, Maneesh Sharma wants everyone to be completely taken aback and experience "Diwali Dhamaaka" like never before. The film is scheduled for release in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi on November 12, Diwali. It promises to be an exciting cinematic experience that will definitely live up to the expectation.

