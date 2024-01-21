Fascinating! Twinkle Khanna: The Rollercoaster Journey from Stardom to Success Beyond Cinema

MUMBAI: Twinkle Khanna, born on December 29 in Mumbai, emerged as the eldest daughter of Bollywood icons Dimple Kapadia and Rajesh Khanna. Hailing from a lineage of cinephiles, Twinkle shared her birthday with her father, adding a touch of destiny to her journey. The niece of actress and costume designer Simple Kapadia, Twinkle's family also includes her sister Rinke Khanna and cousin Karan Kapadia, both having dipped their toes in the film industry.

While attending the New Era High School in Panchgani and the Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics, Twinkle harbored dreams of becoming a chartered accountant. However, Bollywood beckoned at her parents' insistence, leading her to make her debut opposite Bobby Deol in the 1995 musical romance 'Barsaat.' The film, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, turned out to be a box office success, setting the stage for what seemed like a promising career.

Twinkle Khanna's initial films, including 'Jaan' with Ajay Devgn, showcased her potential, but the industry is unpredictable, and success can be fleeting. Despite working with superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan, and Govinda, Twinkle faced a string of disappointments, with 'Dil Tera Diwana' and the 2000 film 'Mela' being notable setbacks.

In a surprising turn of events, Twinkle Khanna chose to bid farewell to acting after the commercial failure of 'Mela.' Her decision to shift gears proved to be a masterstroke as she ventured into diverse fields, carving a niche as an author, columnist, interior designer, and film producer. Her net worth, as reported by celebritynetworth.com, stands at a substantial 274 crores, attesting to her success in various domains.

Beyond her professional triumphs, Twinkle Khanna's personal life took a beautiful turn when she married Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on January 17, 2001. Their love story unfolded during the making of 'International Khiladi' and 'Zulmi' in 1998/1999, and together they have a son, Aarav, and a daughter, Nitara.

Twinkle Khanna's journey is a testament to resilience and adaptability, showcasing that success can transcend the boundaries of a single career path.

Credit: DNA