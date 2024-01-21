Fascinating! Twinkle Khanna: The Rollercoaster Journey from Stardom to Success Beyond Cinema

Exploring the star kid's remarkable tale, from a blockbuster debut to a thriving career shift.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/21/2024 - 13:30
movie_image: 
Twinkle Khanna

MUMBAI: Twinkle Khanna, born on December 29 in Mumbai, emerged as the eldest daughter of Bollywood icons Dimple Kapadia and Rajesh Khanna. Hailing from a lineage of cinephiles, Twinkle shared her birthday with her father, adding a touch of destiny to her journey. The niece of actress and costume designer Simple Kapadia, Twinkle's family also includes her sister Rinke Khanna and cousin Karan Kapadia, both having dipped their toes in the film industry.

While attending the New Era High School in Panchgani and the Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics, Twinkle harbored dreams of becoming a chartered accountant. However, Bollywood beckoned at her parents' insistence, leading her to make her debut opposite Bobby Deol in the 1995 musical romance 'Barsaat.' The film, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, turned out to be a box office success, setting the stage for what seemed like a promising career.

Also Read: What! Twinkle Khanna reveals how people reacted when she told them about her first paid job, “Tu machhiwali hai?”

Twinkle Khanna's initial films, including 'Jaan' with Ajay Devgn, showcased her potential, but the industry is unpredictable, and success can be fleeting. Despite working with superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan, and Govinda, Twinkle faced a string of disappointments, with 'Dil Tera Diwana' and the 2000 film 'Mela' being notable setbacks.

In a surprising turn of events, Twinkle Khanna chose to bid farewell to acting after the commercial failure of 'Mela.' Her decision to shift gears proved to be a masterstroke as she ventured into diverse fields, carving a niche as an author, columnist, interior designer, and film producer. Her net worth, as reported by celebritynetworth.com, stands at a substantial 274 crores, attesting to her success in various domains.

Beyond her professional triumphs, Twinkle Khanna's personal life took a beautiful turn when she married Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on January 17, 2001. Their love story unfolded during the making of 'International Khiladi' and 'Zulmi' in 1998/1999, and together they have a son, Aarav, and a daughter, Nitara.

Twinkle Khanna's journey is a testament to resilience and adaptability, showcasing that success can transcend the boundaries of a single career path.

Also Read: What! Twinkle Khanna reveals how people reacted when she told them about her first paid job, “Tu machhiwali hai?”

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: DNA 

Twinkle Khanna Bollywood Career Shift success star kid Akshay Kumar Entertainment TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/21/2024 - 13:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Crime Master Gogo
What! This actor was the first choice for Crime Master Gogo in Andaz Apna Apna, which was finally played by Shakti Kapoor
Sharad
Fascinating! Sharad Kelkar reveals inspiration behind portraying Ravan in 'The Legend of Hanuman 3’; Says ‘It was mesmerising for me to see…’
Ramya Krishnan
Must Read! Rejuvenating Journey: How a 1989 Film Reshaped Ramya Krishnan's Career
Raj Kapoor
Did You Know! Raj Kapoor: The Original Star Kid Who Redefined Indian Cinema
Ajay Devgn
Interesting! Deewangee (2002): Ajay Devgn's Thriller That Made Headlines on a Budget
Medha
Must Read! Medha Shankr of '12th Fail' Opens Up About Financial Struggles and Self-Doubt