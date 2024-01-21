Fascinating! Vivek Oberoi Desires to Collaborate with Animal Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga: Sees Similarity to Maverick Ram Gopal Varma

MUMBAI: Vivek, whose father Suresh Oberoi starred in both Animal and Kabir Singh, sees Vanga as someone who feels deeply about cinema. Drawing parallels to his experience with Ram Gopal Varma, who gave Vivek a break with "Company" in 2002, the actor expressed his eagerness to be directed by someone with a unique and unconventional approach.

"He (Vanga) is a man who feels madly (for cinema). The day he calls me and says, 'I have this role for you,' I'll be like, 'Count me in,'" stated Vivek, emphasizing his admiration for directors who think beyond conventional boundaries.

Vivek further mentioned that Vanga's approach reminds him of Ram Gopal Varma's thinking during their collaboration. The actor expressed a desire to work with individuals who bring innovation and creativity to their craft.

When questioned about the criticism Vanga faced for Animal, Vivek defended artistic expression, stating that artists, crazy thinkers, and mavericks often face flak for their work. He emphasized the fluid nature of moral compasses and the need for artists to view things from an artistic perspective.

Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, achieved significant box office success despite criticism for its portrayal of women and graphic violence. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and others, the revenge drama surpassed Rs 900 crore in global box office collections. Vivek Oberoi's upcoming project, "Indian Police Force," directed by Rohit Shetty, adds to the actor's diverse portfolio.

