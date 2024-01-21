Fascinating! Vivek Oberoi Emphasizes Age-Appropriate Roles and Artistic Growth

MUMBAI: In an exclusive chat, seasoned actor Vivek Oberoi shared his perspective on the importance of age-appropriate roles and the evolution of his craft. Known for his diverse filmography, from Saathiya to Masti, Vivek highlighted the significance of authenticity in portraying characters that align with an actor's age.

Addressing the practice of actors playing roles significantly younger than their actual age, Vivek expressed, "Puraane zamaane me hota tha 1950s and 60s me ki 50 saal ka banda hai aur wo college ka student play kar raha hai. 18-20 ki umar dikha raha hai, toh bahot funny lagta tha. You have to play age-appropriate roles, so it’s authentic." He emphasized the need for roles that reflect the actor's physical age, contributing to the credibility and realism of the narrative.

Vivek also delved into his approach to acting, highlighting that it is more than just a profession for him. As a passionate pursuit, he aims for continuous artistic growth and diversification in his roles. He shared insights into his decision-making process, focusing on avoiding repetition and seeking new challenges to keep his performances fresh and engaging.

The actor reflected on his commitment to exploration, stating, "I want to feel growth. So, I think those elements will make a big difference in terms of my choices. Ke kuch alag karna hai as an actor, age-appropriate bhi karna hai. Toh ek maturity aati hai ek depth aati hai."

Vivek further emphasized the value of personal experiences in shaping his performances, allowing him to bring authenticity and depth to the characters. He highlighted the importance of evolving as an actor, bringing a wealth of experiences to roles that demand a mature and nuanced portrayal.

Credit: Bollywood Bubble