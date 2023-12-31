Fascinating! Why Twinkle Khanna Applied to the Same University as Son Aarav Revealed in Candid Interview

MUMBAI: In a recent interview with the YouTube channel A Suitable Agency, Twinkle Khanna, known for her candid nature and sharp wit, shared a delightful anecdote about the time she applied to the same university as her son, Aarav Kumar. The Bollywood power couple, Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar, have a son named Aarav, who recently turned 21.

Twinkle Khanna, renowned as the Mrs Funnybones author, revealed that during the pandemic, she decided to pursue further studies. Having completed six months of online courses at Oxford, she developed a passion for learning and decided to explore the university experience. In a surprising twist, she and her son Aarav simultaneously applied to universities.

During the interview, Twinkle expressed the humorous aspect of the situation, stating, "There was a time when my son and I both were applying to universities together, and we had one university that we both had applied to, and we were horrified, it was not our first choice, but it was like, ‘Oh my god, if I get it, I will have my son on the campus, and he is going to see me.’"

Twinkle Khanna, fortunately, secured admission to Goldsmiths, University of London, where she pursued a master's in fiction writing. Reflecting on her university experience, she shared that her four-member friend group, named Scribes, had diverse age ranges, including a 66-year-old and two 25-year-olds.

On September 15th, Twinkle Khanna took to social media to wish her son Aarav a happy birthday. In a heartfelt message, she celebrated his 21st birthday and likened raising a child to building a house, expressing pride in seeing him grow into a capable young man.

